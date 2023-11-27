Sean Payton Responds to Questionable Officiating in ‘Physical’ Win Over Browns

The Denver Broncos moved to 6-5 on the season following their 29-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Denver has won five straight games, their longest winning streak since the 2015 campaign.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters his team was prepared for what to expect from the Browns.

“We felt like this was going to be a pretty physical game,” Payton said in a postgame interview on November 26. “We had a lot of respect for this team. They came in here with a real good record.”

Denver won in the trenches as they held All-Pro defender Myles Garrett without a sack. The offense also dominated on the ground as they rushed for 169 yards on 39 carries.

Given the physicality between both teams, there were hard hits galore. The Broncos were on the wrong side of some questionable calls. Despite the tough breaks, Payton refused to criticize the officiating crew.

“Look, those guys worked hard, the officiating crew. They’re tasked with a difficult job. Some of those calls are difficult to make,” Payton remarked.

The most notable penalty came on a fourth-down stop when Baron Browning was flagged for roughing the passer. Browning appeared to lead with his shoulder on the play, which occurred with 22 seconds left in the third quarter. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the game with a concussion after the hit.

this was a TEXTBOOK play from Baron Browning. -led with shoulder ✅

-hit DTR in chest ✅

-didn’t land on him ✅ A flag was thrown for roughing the passer 😹pic.twitter.com/bcoxQsHezN — Prop Geek Zeke📚 (@PropGeekZeke) November 26, 2023

The flags had zero bearing on the final result. Payton spoke of the “good dialogue” he had with officials throughout the game.

“I’ve worked with a bunch of those guys over the years and I felt like there was good communication. It kind of goes back and forth. You get some, sometimes you don’t, but they did a good job of communicating everything.”

Former Pro Bowl QB Pushes for Sean Payton to Win Major Award

Payton’s steadying of the ship in the Mile High City has converted Robert Griffin III into a believer.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst advocated for Payton to win a prominent award for getting Denver back into playoff contention.

“If the Denver Broncos make the playoffs,” Griffin posted to X, formerly Twitter, on November 26. “Sean Payton has to be the NFL Coach of the Year. Only 3 teams in NFL History have started 1-5 and made the playoffs.”

If the Denver Broncos make the playoffs, Sean Payton has to be the NFL Coach of the Year. Only 3 teams in NFL History have started 1-5 and made the playoffs. @SeanPayton pic.twitter.com/O4mtnD0NER — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2023

Payton previously won AP Coach of the Year during the 2006 season during his first year with the New Orleans Saints. The veteran coach guided the Saints to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship against the Chicago Bears.

Will Payton repeat history in his first season with the Broncos? Time will tell, but early indications are he will lead the struggling organization back to the playoffs soon enough.

Upcoming Matchup With Texans Is Crucial to the AFC Playoff Picture

Every game the Broncos win from here on out will help their playoff odds. Denver still needs help to reach the postseason, but if they keep winning, it will not matter.

Next on the docket, the Broncos will face the surprising Houston Texans in a game between two teams in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. Houston and Denver are tied with a 6-5 record on the year and are on the outside looking in.

The Indianapolis Colts hold the final playoff spot in the conference due to their tiebreaker over the Texans. Indianapolis defeated Houston 24-21 in Week 12 after Texans’ kicker Matt Ammendola missed a game-tying 58-yard field goal with 34 seconds in regulation.

Denver will have a tough test facing off with rookie sensation C.J. Stroud, who has instantly made the Texans competitive.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has thrown for 3,266 yards with 19 touchdown passes to just five interceptions through 11 games.

Stroud will face a hungry Broncos defense that has forced 15 turnovers in their last four games.