Broncos Sign Elite Run Stopper: Report

The Denver Broncos signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones is one of the best run stoppers in the NFL. He led the entire league in run stop win rate last season.

The Broncos’ run defense was average last season; the team allowed 111.3 rushing yards per game, which was the 15th-best mark in the NFL.

Jones will not much as a pass rusher, though. He has a total of only seven sacks in five seasons. Last season, he also had only six quarterback pressures.

Jones will help strengthen the Broncos’ defensive line, which just lost veteran Shelby Harris as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Harris started 43 total games over the last three seasons.

Jones is the first big free agent addition for the Broncos this offseason. Their only other unrestricted free agent signing, so far, was reserve guard Ben Braden.

The Broncos’ Edge Rusher Options Are Dwindling

Edge rusher was a big priority for the Broncos entering this offseason, and they have been connected to many big free-agent names, including Von Miller and Chandler Jones.

After the first day of free agency, the Broncos have not made a big move to acquire an edge rusher, but some options are already off the board.

Haason Reddick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reddick was one of the top options on the board. The 27-year-old recorded a total of 23.5 sacks over his last two seasons.

In addition, Randy Gregory returned to the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year deal worth $70 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cowboys are re-signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

The Broncos were connected to Gregory over the past week. Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Broncos were interested in Gregory on March 14.

Multiple teams showing interest in DE/OLB Randy Gregory, including the Broncos. Gregory’s agent, Peter Schaffer, a coach for Denver South HS lacrosse team. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 14, 2022

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports also reported that Gregory was an option for the Broncos on March 9.

The Broncos are also making inquires for pass rush; a reunion with Von Miller is not out of the question, but Chandler Jones and Randy Gregory are other options that interest them.

Jones and Miller Are the Next Big Dominoes to Fall

With Gregory and Reddick off the board, Miller and Jones stand out as the top options. The Broncos were one of the teams “eyeing” Jones, according to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz.

Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. Im told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

Jones has been one of the most productive pass rushers of the modern era. Since 2013, Jones has recorded 101.5 sacks, which is the most in the NFL.

Schultz noted that Jones wanted to go to a contender. Therefore, the Broncos would be a much better option for him than the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, or Miami Dolphins.

Miller has been sending mixed signals regarding a potential Broncos’ reunion. He has repeatedly hinted at returning to the franchise on Twitter and Instagram.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM… pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022

However, he also told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ on March 9 that he wants to figure it out with the Los Angeles Rams “first and foremost”.

“I want to figure it out with the Rams first and foremost, because they’ve been real good to me. On the slim chance that can’t happen, then I’ll explore all my options.”

Jones and Miller are the next big free-agent dominoes to fall for the Broncos.