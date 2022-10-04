Broncos Poach Ex-Pro Bowler Following ‘Significant’ Injury

The Denver Broncos are bringing in a former Pro Bowl running back.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday, October 3, the Broncos are signing running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. The move is notable because Murray just played and scored a touchdown during the Saints’ Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 2.

“The Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad, per source,” says Pelissero. “With Javonte Williams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield.”

Broncos Sign Murray Following Williams’ Injury

The Broncos’ signing of Murray comes just hours after it was reported that starting running back Javonte Williams had suffered “significant” ACL and LCL injuries. The second-year back will be out for the season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Not only does Broncos RB Javonte Williams have a torn ACL, but the MRI revealed a a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources say,” says Rapoport. “A significant injury and a long road back.”

The 22-year-old Williams suffered the injury during the first play of the second half during the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

“Losing Javonte is so important, (he’s) a dynamic player in this league,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

As ESPN’s Jeff Legwold describes, the injury did not look good from the time it occurred.

“The Broncos’ medical staff checked his right knee before he was helped to the injury tent on the Broncos’ sideline,” reported Legwold. “Williams was not able to put his full weight on his leg as he was helped to the sideline. A few minutes later he was taken to the Broncos’ locker room on a cart and ruled out for the remainder of the game. The second-year running back then left the Broncos locker room in Allegiant Stadium on crutches as some of his teammates offered encouragement.”

Prior to his injury, Williams had led the Broncos in rushing on the season with 47 carries for 204 yards.

Big-Bodied Murray Can Help Broncos’ Red Zone Issues

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Murray has carved out a journeyman career for himself in recent years. The former sixth-round draft pick began his career as a member of the Raiders back in 2013, spending his first four seasons with the franchise. He has since played for the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

Murray is not only known for his touchdown prowess — a natural trait at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds — he’s a solid runner with the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. During his Pro Bowl season back in 2015, Murray not only ran for 1,066 yards, he caught 41 passes out of the backfield.

After he was signed by the Ravens following the start of the 2021 season, Murray not only served as a part-time starting back — he started six of his 14 appearances — he was a goal-line back. Six of his 119 carries were for rushing touchdowns.

Considering the Broncos rank dead-last in red-zone efficiency, Murray should be able to complement current backs, Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, as a short-yardage weapon.