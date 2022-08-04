Broncos Sign Explosive RB: Report

On August 3, the Denver Broncos signed running back Max Borghi per the NFL transaction wire.

The Broncos had been previously connected to Borghi. He participated in minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Broncos have five players participating in mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis: K Elliott Fry

RB Max Borghi

CB Mykael Wright

TE Garrett Walston

LS Daniel Cantrell — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) June 13, 2022

Offensive coordinator Justin Outten praised Borghi’s performance.

“I thought he did some nice things,” Outten said per Mike Klis of 9news. “He’s got a good switch; he’s patient. He waits for that lane to open and he pops it. He did a couple good things in protection as well.”

Borghi is from the Denver area. He attended Pomona High School in Arvada, Colorado. 247 Sports Composite ranked him as the fourth-best prospect in Colorado in the 2017 class.

Broncos: Borghi Led All FBS RBs in Receptions

Borghi had an excellent college career at Washington State. Borghi shined as a receiver out of the backfield. In 2019, he led all FBS running backs in receptions (86).

Borghi was productive as a rusher, as well. Across his college career, he averaged an efficient 5.8 yards per carry, while rushing for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Despite his college production, Borghi was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

In his draft profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein rated Borghi as a “priority free agent”.

“Short-limbed, compact runner who requires a limited menu to have rush success in the NFL,” Zierlein wrote. “To his credit, Borghi’s stat line has been solid in all three seasons he was healthy and he offers rushing and receiving versatility out of the backfield. However, he’s a linear runner lacking short-area wiggle and he is much more brake-oriented than gas-oriented when it comes time to hit it between the tackles. Borghi’s acceleration turns into quality top speed to the perimeter or in the open field, but it is hard to project a successful NFL career given his issues creating for himself and an unwillingness to hammer it inside.”

Following the draft, he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts. However, he was waived when the Colts signed veteran running back Phillip Lindsay.

Broncos: Borghi Will Compete for a Roster Spot

As an undrafted rookie, Borghi will likely not play a large role. Still, he has upside. He projects to be a good third-down back with his receiving production and his ability in pass protection.

Running back Damarea Crockett suffered an ACL tear on Tuesday, and he is expected to miss the entire season. Borghi will add some depth at running back. The Broncos now have five running backs on their roster: Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone, Tyreik McAllister, and Borghi.

Last season, four running backs made the Broncos’ initial 53-man roster. Williams and Gordon are obviously locks. Boone should make the roster, as well. Therefore, McAllister and Borghi could be battling for the final roster spot.

McAllister is an undrafted rookie like Borghi. McAllister played at the University of Charleston, where he was named the Mountain East Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Following the addition of Borghi, the Broncos now have 89 players on their active roster.