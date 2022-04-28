Broncos Sign Versatile WR/PR: Report

The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver/return man Trey Quinn, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado.

Broncos signed WR/ return man Trey Quinn after solid workouts this week. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 27, 2022

This is the Broncos’ second signing of the day. Earlier, they signed former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Blessuan Austin.

Both Quinn and Austin had been participating in the Broncos’ minicamp as tryout players.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Quinn Is a Versatile Player

Quinn was selected by the Washington Commanders with the last pick in the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, Quinn appeared in three games, and he showed some promise as a receiver.

Against the Houston Texans, he hauled in all four of his targets for 49 yards. In the following week, he had five receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Quinn also saw brief action as a punt returner. For the season, he returned four punts for a total of 52 yards.

Quinn saw an increased role in his second season, but he was not as efficient. He caught 26 out of his 47 targets for 198 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 16 punts.

Washington ultimately waived Quinn during the offseason, and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to their practice squad.

The Jaguars did elevate Quinn to their active roster for one game. He returned one punt for six yards.

Following the 2020 season, Quinn was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was waived in August 2021.

Earlier this offseason, the Broncos elected not to tender their primary kick returner and punt returner Diontae Spencer. Spencer had been the Broncos’ return man for three seasons.

Last season, the Broncos were last in the entire NFL in average yards per kick return (16.2).

The Broncos could try to utilize Quinn as a kick returner. Quinn averaged 22.2 yards per kick return during his college career.

During training camp, Quinn will likely battle for both the punt returner and kick returner jobs.

Is This an Indication of the Broncos’ Draft Plans?

So, what does this signing mean for the Broncos’ draft plans? On one hand, it could be an indication that they do not expect to select a kick returner such as Houston’s Marcus Jones.

However, that feels like a stretch. I would not say that Quinn should be automatically penciled in as the starter. He has played only one regular-season game over the past two years.

What this move gives the Broncos is flexibility. They do not have to target a return man, because they have Quinn.

If the Broncos do select a kick returner or punt returner, Quinn would add some competition. If they do not select one, then, the Broncos have a veteran option to fall back on.

The Broncos do not have many holes on their depth chart at the moment, so general manager George Paton will have plenty of flexibility.

The Broncos’ front office is sitting in a great position. They can sit back and target the best player available with each of their nine picks.