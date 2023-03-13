Analyst Puzzled By Broncos Signing Jarrett Stidham Given Raiders’ Free Agent “Plan”

Getty The Ringer's Rodger Sherman was shocked with the Broncos signing of Jarrett Stidham given the Raiders' free agent "plan" involving the quarterback

Jarrett Stidham’s signing with the Broncos was a “shock” to The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman considering the Raiders’ supposed plan involving the former Auburn quarterback that precluded them from pursuing Lamar Jackson — although in reality, it was more of an eye roll at the Las Vegas front office.

Sherman published a tweet reacting to Denver signing away Stidham that mentioned a contradictory tweet originally made by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Albert Breer indicating that the Raiders would be opting for a “young” guy instead of Jackson. Both Stidham and Jackson are 26.

Stidham agreed to a deal with the Broncos for $10 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed on March 13.

Davis Webb Helped Bring Jarrett Stidham to Broncos

Davis Webb, the rookie quarterbacks coach Sean Payton took a chance on during his first hiring cycle as Broncos head coach, was a major draw to Stidham choosing Denver per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

As Payton told The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Webb’s organized obsession with the sport of football is why he believes the 28-year-old can do well in a coaching role.

““He had a file on his computer of every game plan that he’s ever had since he was in high school, then college (at) Texas Tech,” Payton said. “It was really impressive just going through the process.”

Russell Wilson Could Be Yanked From Under Center in 2023

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry reported Payton’s unwillingness to commit to Russell Wilson being under center long-term for Denver — something that could benefit Stidham as he looks to find a starting quarterback role in the NFL after starting for two years at Auburn and a year at Baylor in college.

“I don’t think [Sean] Payton likes Russ. He’s got one year to prove himself or Payton will move on,” Berry prefaced before saying, “There’s no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn’t be franchise crippling.”

If Payton finds that Wilson isn’t the guy for the Broncos, Stidham could have his elusive QB1 role waiting for him in the Mile High City.

