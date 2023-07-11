Broncos Star Among NFL ‘Draft Steals’ of Last Decade, Travis Kelce Ranked #1

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was taken in the third round of the 2016 draft (No. 98 overall) and has since been a cornerstone of the organization. Simmons’ play has also caught the attention of a pair of football analysts.

ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid wrote a June 28 story in which they ranked Simmons No. 33 on their list of the 50 biggest NFL draft “steals” dating back to 2013. Miller said that Simmons has taken significant strides as a football player since he was drafted.

“A 4.53-second run in the 40-yard dash dropped the sudden, explosive Simmons to the end of Round 3, where the Broncos made the wise decision to end his wait,” Miller wrote. “Simmons was the seventh safety drafted in 2016 but has been a seven-year starter with three second-team All-Pro selections to his credit.”

Simmons has been an unwavering presence in the Broncos’ secondary since he was drafted. The former Boston College Eagle has 522 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 58 pass breakups and one touchdown in seven NFL seasons.

In his most recent 2022 season, Simmons notched 69 tackles and broke up seven pass attempts. He also had career-highs in forced fumbles (three) and interceptions (six).

Miller said Simmons’ consistency since 2020 (Simmons’ only season as a Pro Bowler) has made him stand out as one of the better draft picks over the course of the past decade.

“Finding him at No. 98 overall — and keeping him in town — has been a brilliant move for the Broncos,” Miller wrote. “He has at least five interceptions in each of the past three seasons.”

In regards to other notable AFC West foes, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce topped Miller and Reid’s list at No. 1. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (No. 3) and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (No. 17) also made the top 20.

Comparing Justin Simmons to Other Top Safeties

Simmons finds himself smack-dab in the middle in comparison to other safeties that made Miller and Reid’s rankings.

With a No. 33 ranking, Simmons sits behind New Orleans Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu (No. 16) and Tennessee Titans’ Kevin Byard (No. 21).

Mathieu has three first-team All-Pro nominations, three Pro Bowl appearances and, most importantly, a 2020 Super Bowl win with the Chiefs. Similarly, Byard also has multiple Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro selections under his name.

Trailing Mathieu, Byard and Simmons are Seattle Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs (No. 42) and Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker (No. 45). Diggs has been to three Pro Bowls but has never been named All-Pro, whereas Baker has two first-team All-Pro nominations, a second-team All-Pro honor, and five Pro Bowl appearances.

Surrounding Justin Simmons in Denver’s Secondary

Entering the off-season, there were some question marks related to Simmons’ counterpart at safety. But the Broncos re-signed Kareem Jackson on May 8, reuniting the partnership between him and Simmons for a fifth-straight year.

But in addition to Simmons and Jackson, it appears the Broncos’ safety room might have more depth as opposed to recent years.

Incoming third-year safety Caden Sterns is likely hoping to make a jump after appearing in 10 fewer games in 2022 compared to his rookie season. In 20 career games (five starts), Sterns has tallied 49 total tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended and four interceptions.

Safety P.J. Locke is also entering a contract year with the Broncos. The former undrafted free agent out of Texas has appeared in 47 career games.

A noteworthy draft pick the Broncos acquired was former Boise State safety J.L. Skinner, who slid to the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft due to a pectoral injury. Still, The Denver Post noted in an April 29 story that Skinner has a chance to be fully healthy once training camp begins.

As Sterns, Locke and Skinner battle for backup safety spots, it’s important to remember new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has more secondary depth as opposed to the 2022 Broncos defense. Implementing a potential rotation within the secondary could allow Joseph to make substitutions in order to keep players’ legs fresh.