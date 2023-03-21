Broncos Still Discussing Jerry Jeudy Trade With at Least 2 Teams: Report

The Denver Broncos supposedly pivoted away from trading Jerry Jeudy (and Courtland Sutton) according to 9News’ Mike Klis. However, a new report from KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright on March 21 indicates the Denver is still speaking with teams regarding the former Alabama wideout.

Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks, but Cleveland continues to pursue possible trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy per source. New England has also looked into Jeudy but thus far has not been willing to pay requested price tag. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 21, 2023

While the Dallas Cowboys appear to be no longer interested in pursuing Jeudy due to the acquisition of Brandin Cooks — for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are still looking into the 23-year-old.

“Dallas traded for Brandin Cooks, but Cleveland continues to pursue possible trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy per source,” Allbright tweeted. “New England has also looked into Jeudy but thus far has not been willing to pay requested price tag.”

Analyst: Brandin Cooks a Jerry Jeudy ‘Consolation Prize’

After Jerry Jones was unwilling to part with a first-round draft pick for Jeudy, Deadspin’s Criss Partee called Cooks a “consolation prize.”

“Come to find out, Cooks was basically the consolation prize for Dallas as the team was in contention to land Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy,” Partee said.

Partee believes there would’ve been advantages to landing Jeudy instead of Cooks, however, and listed several.

“While it’s understandable not wanting to let go of that first-round pick, there would’ve been a few advantages to bringing Jeudy to Big D,” Partee wrote. “For one, he’s still on his rookie deal and makes a lot less money than Cooks right now. Although the Broncos’ former first-rounder will be up for an extension soon, the Cowboys could’ve gotten at least one year where his deal costs them next to nothing. Extra spending money for free agents (even your own) is always a good thing.”

Jerry Jeudy Would Be Costly ‘In Many Ways’

Dawgs By Nature’s Jared Mueller isn’t sure the Browns should pursue Jeudy due to the cost the Broncos are looking for in return. Allbright has reported that Denver has asked for a first-round draft pick or a second-round pick and a player.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

“Trading for Jerry Jeudy would be costly in many ways including draft picks, a new contract and, perhaps, losing either Cooper or DPJ next season due to salary cap needs,” Mueller wrote.

While DeAndre Hopkins is on the trade block, Mueller was cautious about his Browns pursuing the Cardinals wideout instead of Jeudy. “DeAndre Hopkins may not cost as much in a trade but more in salary and is significantly older,” Mueller wrote.

It remains to be seen if the Browns would match the Broncos’ asking price for Jeudy. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t foresee Cleveland being up to the task.