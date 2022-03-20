Former Broncos Safety Rips Vic Fangio

In a series of tweets on Sunday, March 20, former Denver Broncos safety Su’a Cravens opened up about his experience with former head coach Vic Fangio, and it was noteworthy.

According to Cravens, Fangio went out of his way to dislike him.

I miss Denver so much. Wish I didn’t keep tearing my damn meniscus. I’d get my knee drained once a week just to show I was committed to be on the field. Didn’t help Vic went out his way to dislike me either lol but that’s life. I’m living vicariously through @jsimms1119 now 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Cravens said he and fellow safety Justin Simmons were talking to each other about religion on the first day of OTAs, and Fangio told Cravens to talk about football or shut up.

Man I’ll say this, first day of OTAs me and JSims were talkin bout religion during warmups. Vic walked up only to me and said “talk football or shut up Su’a” and walked away from me 😂 I looked at Justin and said, yup I’m definitely gettin cut lmao IT WAS THE FIRST OTA WORKOUT!! — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

When Cravens was cut, he said that he was asked if he would like to meet with Fangio. Cravens said that he knocked and waited outside Fangio’s door for 10 minutes, but Fangio stayed inside his office and declined to talk to him.

Messed up part is when I got cut they asked me if I wanted to meet with Vic. I said yes and waited outside his door. I knocked and waited for 10 mins . He was inside and chose not to meet with me. Imagine if I stormed out and caused a scene. It would’ve made headlines. “Cancer” — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

According to Cravens, those stories are just the tip of the iceberg, and Simmons, cornerback Bryce Callahan, and safety Kareem Jackson are aware of other stories, as well.

This just the tip of the iceberg lol I got countless stories of Vic that Justin, Bryce, Kareem, basically every DB will tell you are 100% true. If I’m lying I’m dying. I lowkey want to host a podcast episode where I tell these stories with my boy @jsimms1119 as a guest. SHEESH! — Su’a Cravens (@iammsuzy) March 20, 2022

Fangio’s Time in Denver Was Underwhelming

Fangio served as the Broncos’ head coach for three years, and the results were underwhelming. Overall, the team had a record of 19-30. Fangio’s best season was in 2019 when the Broncos finished 7-9.

Prior to becoming the team’s head coach, Fangio had an impressive resume as a defensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator of a top-three scoring defense in five different individual seasons (1996, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2018).

That defensive success continued during his tenure in Denver, as the Broncos allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL in 2021.

Unfortunately, Fangio’s team struggled offensively. In both 2019 and 2020, the Broncos’ offense finished 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Su’a Cravens Came Into the NFL with Big Expectations

Coming out of USC, Su’a Cravens was considered one of the most exciting defensive prospects in his draft class; he was a hybrid safety/linebacker, who could make plays all over the field.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David.

Plays with a unique lens that includes his time at the safety position as a freshman. Teams focusing on putting a “tweener” label on him could be making a huge mistake considering his competitive nature and toughness. Cravens was highly disruptive and productive in each of his three seasons as a starter thanks to his tools/traits to act on his instincts.

Cravens was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. As a rookie, Cravens appeared in 11 games and recorded 34 combined tackles, one sack, and one interception. However, he dealt with injuries throughout the season, including a concussion.

Injuries hit Cravens hard again the following season. He tore his meniscus in Washington’s first preseason game. Concurrently, he was dealing with post-concussion syndrome.

Surprisingly, Cravens decided to retire. He eventually decided to return to the game. In 2018, he was traded to the Broncos.

Unfortunately, Cravens struggled with knee injuries in Denver, as well. In his first season with the Broncos, Cravens appeared in five games, and he recorded 18 combined tackles and a fumble recovery.

During the 2019 offseason, Fangio was hired as the team’s head coach. Cravens did not make the final roster.