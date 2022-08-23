Broncos Release Ex-Pro Bowler Shortly After Signing

The Denver Broncos are moving on from an ex-Pro Bowler just a week after signing him.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, August 23, the Broncos are releasing veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. Denver made the move as part of roster cuts prior to the deadline to trim down to 80 players. The Broncos also waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn.

“Denver waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn and released inside linebacker Joe Schobert,” says Schefter.

Broncos Signed Schobert Due to Griffith Injury

Schobert appeared in one preseason game since signing with Denver last week. The 28-year-old linebacker played 32 snaps in the Broncos’ preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills over the weekend. Schobert racked up two tackles as he backed up starting inside linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad in the game.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post:

“A whirlwind is a good way to describe it,” Schobert said after playing days following his signing. “Just hopping in and learning scheme on the fly and getting some game reps, which was my first football activity since last season ended. But I’m happy to be here and happy to be helping the guys however I can.”

Schobert explained the feeling of playing in his first game after missing most of training camp with the Broncos before signing on August 15.

“No matter how hard you train in the offseason, you can’t replace playing in a football game, the speed of the game and making mental decisions as fast as you need to,” Schobert said. “Getting reps in the scheme is the best way to get comfortable with it. It was a good first step.”

Schobert signed with the Broncos shortly after starting linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury in the team’s preseason opener on August 14. Schobert — along with Singleton — was a candidate to replace Griffith in the starting lineup. Griffith is estimated to be sidelined four-to-six weeks due to the injury, as reported by Mike Klis of 9News:

“Per source, Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith, who was playing with the 1s, suffered a dislocated elbow and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks,” says Klis.

Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell had complimented Schobert following the latter’s debut with the Broncos.

“You could tell he’s seen some different schemes, knows the communication and knows where to line up and put people,” said Jewell. “He’s been a good guy to learn from, too, to see his style of play.”

Singleton is Likely Favorite to Start for Broncos

The six-year veteran served as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While appearing in 16 games, Schobert racked up 112 tackles — his fifth straight season with at least 100 tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Schobert posted a 52.1 defensive grade last season. By comparison, Singleton posted a 54.1 defensive grade last season as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Schobert out of the picture, the 28-year-old Singleton figures to be the favorite to fill in for Griffith until his return.