Ex-Broncos TE Arrested After Pulling Gun on Officers: Report

Former Denver Broncos tight end Orson Charles has been arrested after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers in Ybor City, Florida, according to WTSP.

According to WTSP, Charles exited his vehicle after losing a parking spot to another car. He then opened the car’s door and pulled a gun.

“What (are) you trying to do,” Charles said with a gun in his hand. Unbeknownst to Charles, the car was occupied by two off-duty police officers. The officers showed their badges to Charles, and he replied “I have one in the head” per WTSP.

According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, Charles is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles’s concealed firearms permit was expired, and he had a misdemeanor amount of marijuana on him, as well, per Auman.

A Look At Charles’s NFL Career

Charles was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he appeared in all 16 games playing 291 total offensive snaps. On 10 targets, he recorded eight receptions for 101 yards.

In his second season, Charles played a diminished role, as he played only 64 total offensive snaps. In the passing game, he was only targeted twice the entire season.

In 2014, Charles spent time on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. In 2016, he was signed by the Detroit Lions, and he appeared in two games for them.

Charles continued to bounce around the league. In 2017, he played five games for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he recorded two receptions for 53 yards. In 2018, he appeared in 13 games for the Cleveland Browns.

With the Browns, Charles played a career-high 265 special teams snaps. On offense, he had three receptions for 23 yards.

Finally, the Browns waived Charles in August 2019, and he was signed by the Broncos. Charles played for the Broncos during the preseason. Unfortunately, he did not make the 53-man roster, and he was released. Following an injury to fullback Andy Janovich, the Broncos signed Charles again in November, but he was waived only a few days later.

Broncos: Charles Has Had Off-The-Field Issues In the Past

Surprisingly, this is not Charles’s first gun-related arrest. In 2014, he was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported details of the incident.

“According to a copy of the incident report obtained Tuesday morning by ESPN.com, Charles was stopped by Richmond police on Interstate 75 after a complaint was called in by another driver,” Harvey wrote. “The other driver indicated to police that Charles brandished a firearm in his direction several times while driving down the highway sometime just before 8 p.m. Monday. At some point, Charles allegedly cut off the other driver. When police arrived and did a search of Charles’ car, a Smith & Wesson semiautomatic handgun was found in a purse.”