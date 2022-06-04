Broncos TE Will Work Out With Travis Kelce, George Kittle: Report

According to the event’s official Twitter account, Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will attend Tight End University this offseason.

Tight End University was founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. It is a summit for NFL tight ends to train together.

The inaugural summit was held last year and 49 NFL players participated, including Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons, and former Bronco Noah Fant.

Tight end Levine Toilolo called last year’s summit “special” per ESPN.

“It’s been awesome on and off the field with guys like Marcedes Lewis and Greg Olsen who have been around it for a long time. To get together and hang out, pick each other’s brains, see what they see, and break things down is great. This is the first of its kind for tight ends. I got the invitation and it was pure excitement. It’s something special.”

This year’s event will take place June 22-24. Many tight ends are expected to participate.

Here are some of the participants, who have been confirmed: Kelce, Kittle, Washington Commanders’ Logan Thomas, Miami Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki, Dallas Cowboys‘ Dalton Schultz, Buffalo Bills‘ Dawson Knox, and Detroit Lions‘ T.J. Hockenson.

Hopefully, working out with the top tight ends in the game helps Okwuegbunam further his development.

Broncos: Okwuegbunam Is Primed for a Breakout Season

With Fant in Seattle, Okwuegbunam will have the opportunity to be the go-to tight end in the Broncos’ offense.

Last season, Okwuegbunam was efficient in his role. He hauled in 33 out of his 40 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition, his PFF receiving grade of 72.5 ranked 14th among tight ends in the NFL.

Okwuegbunam was able to flash TE1 upside last season with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, his ceiling has been significantly raised.

The Broncos made some moves this offseason at the tight end position, and there is a crowded depth chart behind Okwuegbunam.

Third-round pick Greg Dulcich will likely serve as the team’s second tight end. Behind Dulcich, free agent addition Eric Tomlinson, veteran Eric Saubert, and undrafted free agents Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams will compete for roster spots.

Tomlinson and Saubert are both known for their blocking ability, while Parham and Williams will offer upside as young players.

Broncos: Okwuegbunam Is Excited for His Big Opportunity

Okwuegbunam spoke about his opportunity to become the team’s top tight end on May 19.

“I saw with Noah being traded — I think that it’s good for him. He gets a good opportunity, a fresh start in Seattle. I love Noah. You know obviously that opens up a big opportunity for me. Really, I just focus on that and just approaching every day with that opportunity and having that competitiveness. Overall, just trying to be the best tight end that I can be and compete for that number one role.”