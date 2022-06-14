Broncos Hall of Famer Was Part of Potential Ownership Group: Report

Former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis was part of Josh Harris’s potential ownership group, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Davis talked to Klis about the process.

“They reached out, we talked,” Davis said. “They said they were interested in bringing me in as part of their ownership group and they wanted to know if the feeling was mutual. And it certainly was. And then it was waiting to see what would happen. I was on standby hoping for the bid, but obviously it never came.”

Davis said getting a chance to be part of an ownership group would have been “a dream come true”.

“Getting that call was definitely exciting and an honor. After playing for the Broncos as a player — this was the only team I played for — and then to have a chance to be part of this ownership group in some capacity would have been a dream come true.”

Could Davis Still Acquire a Stake in the Broncos?

Davis was one of the most prolific players in franchise history. He was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1998. In addition, he is a two-time Super Bowl Champion, and he has been named a first-team All-Pro three times. Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Even though the Harris group did not purchase the team, it does not rule out Davis obtaining an ownership stake in the team at some point in the future.

The Walton-Penner engaged in conversations with Peyton Manning about potentially gaining equity in the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Maybe, the new owners could hold similar talks with Davis. Given his history with the franchise, he would be a valuable addition to the ownership group.

The Harris Group Was Willing to Pay $5 Billion for the Broncos

The Harris Group appeared to be Rob Walton’s biggest competition during bidding. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the group was willing to pay $5 billion for the Broncos, if they were given the assurance that it would get the deal done.

“Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, 76ers co-owner Josh Harris made it clear to those involved in the process that his group would pay $5 billion for the team, if they knew that $5 billion would get the deal done. However, Harris was not given that assurance.”

Per Florio, Harris is interested in buying another NFL franchise, and he was concerned about further driving up the price.

“So why didn’t Harris go to $5 billion and force Walton-Penner to go higher? Harris, we’re told, intends to pursue another NFL franchise. Thus, there was no reason to drive up the price of the Broncos, when that becomes the precedent for the next transaction. The bottom line is that Harris is ready to pay $5 billion to buy an NFL franchise.”

Harris’s group also included NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, according to Sportico.