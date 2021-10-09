Broncos Thinning at This Particular Position a Concern

It’s almost as if Denver Broncos star wideout Courtland Sutton is cursed when it comes to matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the former Pro Bowler was a surprising addition to the team’s final injury report, October 8, with a sprained ankle.

Sutton is still slated to play, but won’t be 100%, as he’s listed as questionable.

Brandon Krisztal, a sports anchor for KOA Colorado, tweeted that Broncos Country should “breathe a sigh of relief” that Sutton’s injury isn’t considered too serious.

I think #BroncosCountry can breathe a sigh of relief… Per NFL Source with knowledge of Courtland Sutton’s injury classifies it as “minor” ankle sprain and the expectation is Sutton will play Sunday in Pittsburgh.@KOAColorado — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) October 8, 2021

Call it a Comeback

Sutton, who notoriously tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season in a loss at the Steelers, has had a solid return during the 2021 campaign, as he’s registered 18 catches for 257 yards in the first four games of the season. He’s yet to score a touchdown, though, but there have been some flashes of his old self, including a 159-yard receiving day in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sutton’s nine catches on 12 targets were both season highs.

But since that breakout game, he’s tapered off a bit. Sutton notched just 37 yards on five catches, the following week in a win over the New York Jets. And the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, on October 3, the first defeat for Denver in 2021, featured just three catches for 47 yards.

The Broncos (3-1) are going to need Sutton as close to 100% as possible if they’re to avoid a two-game losing streak, and stay in contention for the AFC West crown. The division is super competitive, with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers also 3-1. And of course, the Kansas City Chiefs will also be a factor, even with their 2-2 record and uneven play so far in 2021. The Broncos host the Raiders, October 17, so this is an important stretch for the squad.

If Sutton isn’t fully himself, it’ll put even more strain on a Broncos’ receiving unit that is already without Jerry Jeudy (ankle, short-term IR) and KJ Hamler (ACL, season-ending IR).

Not Just Sutton on the List

Sutton may be the highest-profile Bronco to make the injury list, but he’s not the only one of significance.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam has been downgraded to out, as he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Head coach Vic Fangio said following the team’s October 8 practice, that the team is considering whether to place him on injured reserve.

“He’s two days into it,” Fangio said. “We’ll see and make a decision by [October 9] if it’s worth putting him on IR or not.”

Sans Okwuegbunam, the Broncos will head into the Steelers matchup with starter Noah Fant and key reserve and special teams ace, Eric Saubert, as available tight ends.

Fangio noted that while it hurts to lose a talent like Okwuegbunam, the coach is happy to have a reliable veteran like Saubert at the ready.

“Saub’s a veteran with good football instincts,” said Fangio. “He really knows his position well and knows how to play it. He’s been a really good addition for us, and he’ll go in there and do a good job.”

Walking Wounded Expected to Play

There are other key members of the Broncos who made the injury list, who like Sutton, are slated to play. Also listed as questionable are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), running back Melvin Gordon III (lower leg), wideout/return specialist Diontae Spencer (chest), and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (chest). All are expected to play, with Bridgewater being the best news, as he’s finally out of concussion protocol and slated to start.

Surtain II, who was banged up in the Ravens’ game, could be the wild card, especially considering fellow cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is eligible to return from short-term IR. Darby returned to practice on October 7 and could make his return against the Steelers. The Broncos could activate Darby, which would strengthen Denver’s secondary — a secondary that was torched by Lamar Jackson (316 passing yards) and the Ravens for multiple big plays in the passing game.