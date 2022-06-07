Ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow Candidate for College Football’s Highest Honor: Report

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is officially a candidate to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

According to AP News, Tebow made his debut on the Hall of Fame ballot. The National Football Foundation listed 80 FBS players on the ballot for voting.

According to the report, 11 players are making their first-appearance on the ballot including quarterback Alex Smith, quarterback Ryan Leaf, wide receiver Justin Blackmon, and linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Tebow Deserves To Be In The CFB Hall Of Fame

Tebow was one of the most prolific college football players of the 21st century.

He had an excellent college career at Florida. He led the Gators to two national championships (2006, 2008), and he won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He also finished third in Heisman voting in 2008.

Overall, Tebow threw for 9,285 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over four seasons. He also rushed for 2,947 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Tebow is the SEC’s all-time leaders in rushing touchdowns. He also has the fifth-most career passing touchdowns in SEC history.

He set a whopping 28 school records at Florida.

Tebow’s college resume is excellent, and he is a strong bet to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

A Quick Look at the Other Candidates

This year’s ballot includes many notable players including running back Reggie Bush, quarterback Tim Couch, and linebacker Ray Lewis.

Bush recorded 2,890 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns in 2005 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.

However, the NCAA later vacated Bush’s award after an investigation determined that Bush accepted cash and gifts from USC.

In the wake of NIL rules, Bush called for his Trophy to be reinstated in a statement.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.”

Regardless of the off-the-field matter, Bush was undoubtedly one of the best running backs in recent college football history.

Couch was the SEC Player of the Year in 1998. During that season, Couch threw for 4,275 yards, which set a new SEC record for passing yards in a single season. That record stood until 2019, when Joe Burrow broke it.

Couch finished top-10 in Heisman Voting twice (1997, 1998).

Lewis was a two-time All-American at Miami. In 1995, he was a runner up for the Butkus Award, which is given to the top lineback in the nation.

Among the first-time canidates, Blackmon and Kuechly are two players that stand out.

Blackmon set the NCAA record for consecutive games with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown (14).

Justin Blackmon holds NCAA record with 14 straight games with 100 receiving yards and a TD. #Impressive — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 27, 2012

Blackmon finished fifth in Heisman Voting in 2010 after recording 111 receptions, 1,782 receiving yards, and 20 receiving touchdowns.

As a freshman, Kuechly won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He went on to become a two-time consensus All-American (2010, 2011), and he won the Butkus Award in 2011.

Kuechly led the FBS in total takcles in both 2010 (183) and 2011 (191).