Broncos Could Trade for Pro Bowl RB Before Deadline: Report

The Denver Broncos are showing interest in a possible trade for one of the top players in the NFL.

According to a report from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Broncos are one of four teams that have shown “varying degrees of interest” in Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“And while teams are calling about Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have not engaged in any serious trade talks. Carolina isn’t just going to give away one of the league’s best weapons when healthy,” Jones writes. “The Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey.”

It’s important to note that while the Panthers are 1-4 after firing head coach Matt Rhule, they’re not in a fire sale before the trade deadline on Nov. 1. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday, October 15, Carolina is listening to teams’ trade offers for their star running back. But they won’t accept a deal unless it’s a high draft pick or multiple picks.

“Listening hardly means the team is dealing McCaffrey,” said Schefter. “If the Panthers do not receive what they feel is a real offer — with a high draft pick or multiple picks — they are adamant that they will hold on to McCaffrey past the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, sources told ESPN.”

Broncos Seeking Starting RB After Williams’ Injury

McCaffrey — who is the son of former Broncos receiver Eddie McCaffrey — could give Denver the asset that they’re desperately looking for on offense. Despite the Broncos featuring Russell Wilson at quarterback, the offensive unit is struggling, scoring just 15.0 points per game and ranking 31st in the league on offense.

It also doesn’t help that starting running back Javonte Williams is now out for the entirety of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through five games of the season, McCaffrey is showing some of his old form. According to Pro Football Focus, his 80.8 offensive grade ranks fifth among all full-time running backs and his 71.5 receiving grade ranks seventh among all players at his position (with at least 10 targets).

Panthers Seeking Draft Capital in McCaffrey Trade

It’s clear that the Panthers are heading in a rebuilding direction. The team is lacking in draft capital — Carolina only has four picks for the 2023 NFL draft — and they don’t currently feature a franchise quarterback. The Panthers have started out the season with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, but he has struggled since being acquired in the offseason via trade from the Cleveland Browns.

Trading McCaffrey — their best player and best asset — is likely the best way for the Panthers to get started towards rebuilding. Despite the 26-year-old being named to back-to-back All-Pro teams during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Carolina hasn’t made the playoffs since his rookie season back in 2017.

As noted by Schefter, the Panthers have actually rebuffed two different teams’ offers for the star running back.

“The Panthers rebuffed at least two teams’ inquiries into trading for McCaffrey last week and will continue to reject overtures they don’t consider significant offers, according to sources,” said Schefter.

The sixth-year veteran remains one of the top running backs in the league when healthy, but he’s struggled to do so in recent years. He has played in just 10 of a possible 33 games in the past two seasons.

While the Broncos could very well be willing to make a deal for McCaffrey before the deadline in an effort to rescue their season, they’re lacking the draft capital to do so. Denver does not hold a 2023 first or second-round draft pick after trading them to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade for Wilson. Possible high draft capital traded would have to come from the 2024 NFL draft.

We’ll see what type of offer the Broncos can come up with, but if the Panthers are seeking draft capital, Denver may face an uphill battle in acquiring McCaffrey.