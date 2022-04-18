NFL Writer Suggests Broncos Trade Offensive Starter to Jaguars

An NFL writer proposed an interesting trade for the Denver Broncos.

On April 18, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport released an article listing one trade that makes sense for each team. Davenport proposed that the Broncos send center Lloyd Cushenberry III to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Jaguars’ 2022 fourth-round pick (106th overall).

Last year, Lloyd Cushenberry III played 1,039 snaps at center for the Broncos. He wasn’t great—Cushenberry allowed five sacks and struggled somewhat in run-blocking. But Cushenberry has been a full-time starter each of the past two seasons and would add some badly needed experience and versatility to a Jaguars line that struggled a season ago. Adding that kind of veteran presence is worth the first pick on the draft’s final day this year, and the Broncos already have a replacement waiting in the wings in second-year pro Quinn Meinerz. Never mind that if the Broncos add to all the late-round picks they have (Denver has no picks inside the top 60 but eight overall, including three on Day 2), it’s possible general manager George Paton could assemble a package to get Denver back into the first half of Round 2.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Quinn Meinerz Could Take Over As the Starting Center

Davenport makes a solid argument. Cushenberry was underwhelming as a run blocker last season. He recorded a PFF run block grade of 62.5, which ranked 26th out of 39 qualifying centers.

Quinn Meinerz may be the team’s best option at center. Meinerz played guard last season, but Broncos’ general manager George Paton told Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post that he believes Meinerz could be a “really good” center.

“He can be a really good guard. I wouldn’t limit him to guard; I think he could be a really good center. He has the size, he’s athletic and he’s really smart. We’ll see what the coaches think of this [offensive line] group, but I think we have some pieces.”

Furthermore, the Broncos have a surplus of options at guard with Dalton Risner, Graham Glasgow, Netane Muti, Tom Compton, and Meinerz all on the roster. So, moving Meinerz to center would open up a starting spot at guard for Glasgow, Muti, or Compton.

The first pick of the fourth round is not a bad return for a player who may be removed from the starting lineup.

Cushenberry Would Fill a Need for the Jaguars

From the Jaguars’ perspective, Cushenberry is still only 24 years old, and he has shown improvement over the course of his first two seasons in the NFL. As a rookie, Cushenberry had an abysmal PFF pass blocking grade of 47.6. Last season, he raised his PFF pass blocking grade to 71.3, which is a huge improvement.

Improving the offensive line has been a point of emphasis for the Jaguars this offseason. They signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million deal.

Center remains a position of need for the Jaguars, however. Veteran Tyler Shatley is currently the only center on the Jaguars’ roster.