Proposed Trade Sends Former 1st Round Pick to Broncos for Offensive Starter

The Denver Broncos have a logjam in the interior offensive line, as Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, and Quinn Meinerz are competing for three starting spots.

One of those players could begin the season on the bench, but it is in the team’s best interest to seek out a trade.

The Broncos do not need another bench option at guard, as Tom Compton and Netane Muti are two solid options. Compton has started games at guard for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, while Muti was a standout in college.

Trading away one of Risner, Cushenberry, Glasgow, and Meinerz would also allow the team to address another need on the roster.

The Trade Proposal

Denver Broncos receive: CB Noah Igbinoghene

Miami Dolphins receive: C Lloyd Cushenberry III

This trade would be a win for both teams.

Cushenberry is the most logical trade candidate for the Broncos.

Risner has started 47 games for the Broncos over the last three years, and he was excellent in pass protection last season. His PFF pass block grade of 73.6 was the 12th-highest among all NFL guards last season.

Glasgow’s trade value is low coming off a season-ending injury. Trading Glasgow now would likely net a less than ideal return.

Finally, there has been no indication that trading Meinerz is on the table, and moving Cushenberry would allow Meinerz to start at center.

The Dolphins’ offensive line struggled last season, as they were last in the NFL in pass block win rate.

The Dolphins signed guard Connor Williams in free agency, but they are experimenting with playing him at center. Acquiring Cushenberry would allow Williams to move back to guard, where he thrived with the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams was PFF’s 11th-highest graded guard last season, and he allowed only one sack in 948 snaps.

Cushenberry had a solid 2021. His PFF pass block grade of 71.3 was good, but he still has room to improve as a run blocker.

Igbinoghene Still Has Potential

Igbinoghene’s tenure in Miami has been odd, as the organization has shown surprisingly little patience for a player that valued so highly on draft night.

The Dolphins selected Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played a large role immediately logging 223 defensive snaps over the first four weeks of the season. During that span, he was targeted 22 times and allowed 13 completions.

However, something strange happened. Igbinoghene’s role on defense suddenly disappeared. He only played 41 total defensive snaps over Miami’s final 10 games.

That trend continued during his second season. Igbinoghene played only 71 total defensive snaps last season, and he often was a healthy scratch.

Igbinoghene really has not gotten a chance to prove himself on the field. At 22 years old, he is still an intriguing prospect. He has a great combination of speed and athleticism.

Those traits have been on display during training camp. Although he allowed a completion on this play, Tyreek Hill was not able to beat him with his speed.

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero likes to utilize dime packages, and K’Waun Williams and Ronald Darby both missed games last year.

In addition, Igbinoghene carries a base salary of only $1.63 million this season.

Igbinoghene is a great upside swing, and he could be a valuable fourth cornerback for the Broncos.