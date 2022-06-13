Broncos WR Carted Off Field During Practice: Report

The Denver Broncos officially began mandatory minicamp on Monday. Unfortunately, one player may have already suffered a serious injury.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field. Klis said it “looks significant”.

KOA Colorado’s Ryan Edwards reported that the incident took place on the last play of practice.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Cleveland would be further evaluated per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold: “He’s been doing a damn good job and hope it’s nothing serious.”

Cleveland Was a Big Play Threat at Florida

Cleveland was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. In college, he did not put up huge numbers, but he flashed the potential to develop into an explosive wide receiver.

Over his four years at the University of Florida, Cleveland never topped 25 receptions in any individual season. His career average of 16.1 yards per reception reflected his big-play ability, though.

Cleveland made some big plays throughout his time with the Gators. Here is a 98-yard touchdown he scored against LSU in 2016:

Austin Appleby goes deep to Tyrie Cleveland for 98 yards No. 23 Florida defeats No. 16 LSU, 16-10 after getting into a pregame scuffle pic.twitter.com/rCDZMtkaAq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2016

This game-winning 63-yard reception against Tennessee may be the highlight of his career:

Cleveland has the physical traits to be a good NFL wide receiver. He stands at 6’2″ and ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller compared him to Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Conley in his draft profile.

“Lost in the shuffle at times while at Florida, Cleveland was impressive when given opportunities. He has the look of an NFL receiver from a height and tested-speed profile, but on tape, he lacks the burst and toughness he’ll need to become a viable route-runner.”

Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also expressed concern about Cleveland’s burst but cited his special teams’ contributions as a plus.

“Cleveland came into Florida with some fanfare as one of the top receivers out of Houston, but leaves Florida without enough production,” Zierlein wrote. “He has adequate hands and solid short-area athleticism underneath, but lacks the burst and physicality needed to open windows and make contested catches. His size is a plus and his effort on special teams could become an important differentiator if he is to make a roster or practice squad.”

Cleveland Has Mainly Been a Special Teams Player for the Broncos

Two years into his NFL career, Cleveland has not gotten onto the field much on offense. He has played a total of 110 offensive snaps.

Overall, he has caught six out of his 10 targets for 63 yards.

However, Cleveland has played a larger role on special teams as Zierlein foreshadowed. He has logged 216 total special teams snaps.

Cleveland is currently competing for a roster spot with fellow wide receivers Montrell Washington, Travis Fulgham, Kendall Hinton, Kaden Davis, Brandon Johnson, Trey Quinn, Jalen Virgil, and Seth Williams.

A major injury would certainly affect Cleveland’s chances of making the 53-man roster. Hopefully, it is nothing serious, and he can have a quick recovery.