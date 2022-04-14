Broncos Had Visit With National Champion RB: Report

Running back is currently one of the biggest needs for the Denver Broncos. Javonte Williams is locked in as the team’s starter, but there is very little depth behind him.

Melvin Gordon III remains on the free-agent market, so the Broncos’ number two running back is Mike Boone. Boone was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he signed with the Broncos last offseason.

Boone has shown flashes of potential in limited action since he entered the league. For his career, he is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Nevertheless, he did play a mere 25 offensive snaps for the Broncos last season.

The only other running back on the Broncos’ roster is Damarea Crockett, who has only recorded three carries in his entire NFL career.

If the Broncos do not re-sign Gordon, I would not be surprised to see the Broncos target a running back early in the NFL draft. This year’s running back class is strong, and there will be some really good options on the board in the second and third rounds.

One name to watch is Georgia’s James Cook.

The Broncos Had an Official Visit With Cook

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Broncos were one of several teams that had an official visit with Cook.

His official visit list is extensive — almost half the teams in the league are on his travel schedule. Teams Cook has already been to see or has on his schedule the next week include the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Bucs, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.

Cook is the younger brother of Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook. James Cook was an instrumental part of Georgia’s national championship team.

In the National Championship game against Alabama, Cook had the longest offensive play of the game, as he had a big 67-yard run.

James Cook's 67-yard run was the longest allowed by Alabama since Nick Chubb's 83-yard run in 2015.

At Georgia, Cook split carries with Zamir White, but Cook was clearly the team’s best running back. Last season, Cook had 29 fewer plays from scrimmage than White, but Cook still recorded 81 more yards than White.

In the NFL, Cook will be immediately valuable as a third-down back. In college, Cook was productive as a pass-catcher. He had 67 receptions for 730 yards and six touchdowns during his college career. He showed no hesitancy as a blocker in pass protection, as well.

Cook also has great speed. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

His overall skill set would be a nice complement to Williams, who is a very physical runner.

Cook Is Projected to Be a Day 2 Pick

Most mock drafts project Cook to be a Day 2 pick. ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected Cook to be selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 102nd overall pick in a recent mock draft.

The Broncos currently have two third-round picks (75th overall and 96th overall). Cook is a potential target in either of those spots.