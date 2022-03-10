Broncos: Von Miller Is Sending Mixed Signals About His Future

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller has been teasing a potential return to the Broncos over the past few days on social media.

On Twitter, Milled posted “I kind of want that old thing back… 5280”.

He has also made a series of Instagram posts. One Instagram story had a picture of Miller in a Broncos jersey, and he wrote “I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?”.

On Instagram, Miller said that his interest was “real”.

“I wouldn’t tease y’all like that, man. It’s real, man. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I’m just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?”

So, Miller will likely return to the Broncos, right? Well, it’s not that simple. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ spoke to Miller on Thursday, March 9, and Miller said there is only a “slim” chance that he doesn’t figure it out with the Los Angeles Rams.

Not long after, Miller posted a picture of him and Russell Wilson with the caption “So What’s Next”.

So, what is happening here? Why is Miller sending mixed signals? As a free agent, is he simply trying to drive up his market price?

Yet, as one of the most coveted free agents on the market, Miller does not need to. ESPN ranked Miller as the third-best free agent available this offseason. In addition, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Rams, Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers were all interested in Miller.

It is difficult to decipher Miller’s signals, but the Broncos and Rams definitely appear to be his two primary destinations.

An Insider Believes Miller to the Broncos Is Unlikely

Despite Miller’s hints about returning to Denver, some insiders remain skeptical.

On March 7, Mike Klis of 9news reported that the odds are against Miller returning to the Broncos.

To be clear, there is no secret deal between the Broncos and his agent Joby Branion. In fact, the odds are against Miller returning to either of his two teams from 2021.

Klis stated that Miller may receive interest from half the league.

Multiple teams are interested in Miller. If the bidding for Von were between the Rams and Broncos, Denver would have a chance. But Miller may draw interest from half the league.

The Rams Are Confident Miller Will Re-Sign

On March 10, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported that the Rams are confident that Miller will stay in Los Angeles.

My current sense is that the Rams are confident that the contract they’ll offer Miller, which could range from $14 million to $16 million per year, possibly over a two-year span, and which doesn’t seem to have a hard ceiling as of this publication, will be enough to convince him to stay despite reports of other interested suitors.

Many teams are interested in Miller, so it would not surprise me to see another team top the Rams’ offer. One team to watch is the Chargers, who have $43.5 million in cap space.