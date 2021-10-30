Broncos’ Von Miller Named as Bait in ‘Dream Trade’ Scenario, Says Pundit

There’s a growing concern that Denver Broncos‘ outside linebacker Von Miller may not be able to suit up when the team hosts the Washington Football Team, October 31.

Miller, a surefire future Hall of Famer is on the injury report, listed as questionable, after suffering a nasty-looking injury in the Broncos’ Week 7 primetime loss at the Cleveland Browns, October 21.

And with his possible absence, it could have a domino effect on the franchise’s immediate fortune.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Already Played Last Down in Denver?

The playing status of Miller, who hasn’t practiced all week, is in serious jeopardy. And if he doesn’t suit up against the Football Team, and with the NFL trade deadline less than 48 hours after the game ends, the abbreviated Browns game could be Miller’s swan song in Denver.

A recent article by SI.com’s Conor Orr named Miller as being a part of a “dream trade,” where the former Texas A&M star goes back home to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Orr reasoned that the Cowboys are in need of a pass-rush boost, and Miller will be a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, so it makes sense for the two franchises to do business.

Orr thinks that Dallas sending a second-round and a sixth-round pick for Miller would get it done.

“Miller is going to hit the free-agent market at the end of this season, so the Broncos may be interested in trying to get something more than just a compensatory pick,” Orr wrote. “Miller would change the complexion of [Dallas’] defense and give them some heft against the heavier hitters out west, who will have the cleanest shot at a Super Bowl berth.”

Orr added that it would be “surprising not to see [Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones] meddle in personnel this week and ask for a splash maneuver.”

The result of the October 31 contest could actually determine Miller’s future. If the Broncos can beat Washington, then split the next two games (at Dallas, November 7, and home against the Philadelphia Eagles, November 14), they’ll be 5-5 heading into their bye week, with Miller’s bookend, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, set to return from his ankle injury for the final seven games.

A Case for Moving Miller

It’d be a hard-pressed journey to find a majority in Broncos Country that would be OK with the idea of parting with Miller, but there have been rumors swirling about moving on from the Broncos’ legend for a couple weeks now. Should first-year general manager George Paton be inclined, though, trading Miller would make sense, financially and in the long-term rebuilding of the Broncos’ roster.

Denver has nine picks in the 2022 draft, so adding two more — especially tacking on an additional second rounder — might too good of an option to bypass. The Broncos (3-4) no longer seem like a legit contender for a Wild Card berth, and they’ll likely need to find a franchise quarterback for 2022 and beyond, so having numerous high-end picks to shop around as the 2022 draft nears and possibly move up the draft-order ladder to nab a promising signal caller, could be the way to go for Paton.

Another case in moving on from Miller could be actual performance and availability going forward. The legend failed to “kill” any Browns offensive linemen in the October 21 loss. Would the Broncos really invest another multi-year contract in a guy who’s currently ailing and suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 and didn’t even play a snap? And while Miller leads the team in sacks with 4.5, and Pro Football Focus has him graded as a still-viable performer (85.6 overall), the outside linebacker will be 33 years old at the start of the 2022-23 season. PFF has graded Miller at 83 in run defense, but only 78.2 as a pass rusher — which is his specialty.

A Case for Keeping Miller

Broncos Country would likely just say, ‘it’s Von Miller!’ as a reason to not trade the franchise’s all-time greatest pass rusher. Miller has been embraced and accepted by the ardent fan base since the day he arrived in 2011, and he’s forever entrenched in the hearts of Broncos fans.

Such a love affair is likely due to Miller being an all-time great at his position, a Super Bowl MVP, the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks, and still the face of the Broncos. Plus, along with kicker Brandon McManus, Miller is the last vestige remaining from the glory days of Super Bowl 50.

It would definitely be difficult for Broncos Country to see Miller donning a different uniform. But as the late, great head coach Bill Walsh once said, it’s better to get rid of a player a year early rather than a year late.

Paton and the Broncos just may have to strike now, and take advantage of a pass-rush needy team while Miller’s value is still relatively high.

Follow Tony Williams on Twitter: @TBone8