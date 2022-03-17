Former Broncos OLB Von Miller Signs With AFC Rival: Report

Former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Von Miller to the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

According to Rapoport, the deal is worth a whopping $120 million over six years.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Miller’s new contract gives him a strong opportunity to become the first non-QB to earn over $200 million in the NFL.

Von Miller has made $144.5M for his career. Based on his new six-year deal with Buffalo, he has a good chance to become the NFL’s first non-QB to surpass $200M in career earnings. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2022

The Broncos Did Not Want to Meet Miller’s Price

Miller teased a return to the Broncos several times on Twitter and Instagram.

I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022

Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM… pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022

He even said that his interest in a return to Denver is “real” in an Instagram story:

“I wouldn’t tease y’all like that, man. It’s real, man. My first time ever being a free agent, man. I’m just sitting back on the beach, man. Waiting on it, man. Broncos Country, wassup?”

Well, why did Miller not return to the Broncos? According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Broncos believed Miller would receive a contract that was out of their price range.

My understanding was the #broncos believed Von Miller was going to be at a price higher than what they could possibly do. Randy Gregory coming to help the pass rush that was desperately needed. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 15, 2022

That turned out to be true. Miller’s average annual salary of $20 million ranks fourth among outside linebackers trailing only T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa.

Instead, the Broncos signed Randy Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million. Gregory will carry a cap hit only $6 million this season per Spotrac.

In the end, passing on Miller may have been the right decision. The Gregory deal still allowed the Broncos to address other needs on their roster.

In addition, Miller will turn 33 years old on March 26, so signing him to a six-year contract carries some added risk.

The AFC Continues to Improve with the Additions of Miller and Chandler Jones

The level of competition in the AFC continues to increase following the signing of Miller. Nearly every competitive team in the conference has improved this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed edge rusher Chandler Jones. Since 2013, Jones has recorded 101.5 sacks, which is the most in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson. Mack is a former Defensive Player of the Year; he had six sacks in seven games last season. The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia ranked Jackson as the number one available free agent this offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens have flown more under-the-radar, but they have made a few nice moves. They signed safety Marcus Williams, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

PFF ranked Williams as the top free agent safety. Smith is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Finally, Moses will fill one of the Ravens’ biggest needs at right tackle.

Of course, the Broncos have had, perhaps, the biggest offseason. They traded for quarterback Russell Wilson, and they made two big defensive additions in edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

The competition in the AFC may be at an all-time high. The Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cincinnati Bengals should all be in the mix to make a Super Bowl run.