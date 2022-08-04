Broncos Tryout USFL Star WR: Report

In the wake of Tim Patrick’s ACL injury, the Denver Broncos held a tryout for wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. per the NFL transaction wire.

Broncos: Adams Would Be a Great Addition

Adams was a standout player at Arkansas State. In 2020, only two wide receivers recorded 75+ receptions, 1,100+ receiving yards, and 10+ touchdowns: DeVonta Smith and Adams.

Not only did Adams post impressive numbers, but he also made several highlight catches. He plays with physicality and uses his 6’3″ size to his advantage.

This unbelievable one-handed catch was overturned on review, but it is still impressive.

Insane catch by Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams. Overturned on review but still amazing. pic.twitter.com/DwVDHXJr6q — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 12, 2020

Adams’s physicality extends to his run blocking. On this play, he takes down three defenders to lead the way for a touchdown.

He didn’t get in the end zone tonight, but Arkansas St. WR Jonathan Adams Jr. has been on fire this season. Finishing with 6 catches for 134 yards tonight, he’s up to 27 catches for 412 yards and 4 TDs over the past 3 games. This block was excellent.pic.twitter.com/XHFXcO1TsI — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 23, 2020

Adams went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. In his draft profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein expressed concerns about Adams’s speed.

“Ball-winning power forward with athletic talent to work above the rim and make highlight-reel catches from time to time,” Zierlein wrote. “Adams’ short-area quickness is below average and he’s unlikely to threaten pro cornerbacks with his top-end speed.”

Adams does not have top-level speed. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Nevertheless, I do not believe his speed is enough to write him off, considering the rest of his skillset. Davante Adams ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Following the draft, the Detroit Lions signed him as a free agent. However, he was released shortly after.

In 2022, Adams played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL, and he looked like one of the best players on the field. This contested one-handed grab on the sideline was the highlight of his season.

In 2020, only 2 D1 WRs recorded 75+ receptions, 1,100+ receiving yards, and 10+ touchdowns: DeVonta Smith and Jonathan Adams Jr. Still baffled that Adams is not in the NFL right now.#USFL pic.twitter.com/ZlUS3pEc4E — Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) April 24, 2022

Adams has all the tools to be an effective NFL wide receiver, especially on the outside. He could give the Broncos some added depth following Patrick’s injury.

Adams has the ability to be impactful immediately as a run blocker and red zone target.

Broncos: Montrell Washington Could Play a Larger Role With Patrick Out

If the Broncos do not opt to make a big free agent addition, some of the young wide receivers on the roster could see a significant role on offense. One player to watch is rookie Montrell Washington.

Hackett alluded to Washington playing a larger role. Hackett said Washington is “going to have to step up” per team reporter Aric DiLalla.

“He has worked so hard,” Hackett said. “I don’t think anybody really knew where he was going to put himself within the wide receiver rotation. He is a guy that Russell [Wilson] has latched on to and really tried to push with the rookies being around here. [The goal is for him to] just try to grow because it is so different, coming from where he’s been. He’s grasping a lot and he’s made a bunch of good plays around here. He had a great play at the end there. We’re excited. He’s going to have to step up.”