Madden 23 Ratings Revealed for Broncos WRs

On July 18, EA Sports officially revealed their Madden 23 ratings for every NFL wide receiver. Here are the full overall ratings for the Denver Broncos via EA Sports:

Courtland Sutton: 84

Jerry Jeudy: 82

Tim Patrick: 80

K.J. Hamler: 75

Kendall Hinton: 69

Trey Quinn: 69

Montrell Washington: 68

Travis Fulgham: 68

Seth Williams: 65

Tyrie Cleveland: 62

A Deeper Looking at the Madden 23 Ratings for Broncos WRs

Sutton’s overall rating of 84 is tied for the 27th-highest among wide receivers. Marquise Brown, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyler Boyd also have 84 overall ratings.

Meanwhile, Jeudy’s overall rating of 82 is tied for the 36th-highest among wide receivers. Five other wide receivers also have an 82 overall rating: Allen Robinson II, Devante Parker, Robbie Anderson, Sterling Shepard, and Marvin Jones Jr.

Despite having relatively low overall ratings, Hamler and Washington received nice speed ratings. Hamler has a speed rating of 94, which is tied for 14th among wide receivers, and Washington has a speed rating of 91.

Hinton, who started a game at quarterback in 2020, has a throw power rating of 74, which was second among wide receivers.

Davante Adams leads all wide receivers with a 99 overall grade. Last season, Adams had 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp is right behind him at 98 overall. Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, and Stefon Diggs round out the top five.

In addition, EA Sports revealed the ratings for tight ends. Here are the full overall ratings for the Broncos:

Albert Okwuegbunam: 74

Greg Dulcich: 70

Eric Tomlinson: 67

Eric Saubert: 65

Jacob Bobenmoyer: 32

Broncos: Patrick Surtain II Ranked 7th-Best CB in NFL

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted a survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players to rank the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Surtain was ranked seventh overall, and he even picked up some first-place votes.

“Surtain could be even higher,” Fowler wrote. “Some voters don’t love pushing second-year players into the top five, but the skill set will get him there soon enough. And multiple high-ranking execs had no problem placing Surtain No. 1 overall.”

“As a rookie, Surtain gave up 45 catches for 495 yards when targeted 89 times as the nearest defender (NFL Next Gen Stats), an impressive clip against the backdrop of his four interceptions,” Fowler continued. “He also racked up 58 tackles and 14 pass deflections as a full-time starter.”

“Dude’s legit — he’s been good all of his life,” a NFL personnel evaluator said per Fowler. “A unicorn in the sense that he’s supremely talented, has great football IQ and works hard. The trifecta.”

Last season, Surtain had four interceptions, which led all rookies. In addition, he allowed a passer rating of 61.3 when targeted, which was the 12th-best mark in the league.

On June 13, head coach Nathaniel Hackett raved about Surtain’s skills.

“Not only is he a great person, but just when the guy goes out there, his intelligence of the game, his understanding of the game, his size, his skills are pretty premier,” Hackett said.

“Pat is doing a great job, and he is a special player,” Hackett added.