Broncos WR Being Evaluated For Injury: Report

It has been a rough offseason for Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Cleveland got hit in the throat during Monday’s practice, and he is currently being evaluated.

Following Broncos practice Monday coach Nathaniel Hackett said CB K'Waun Williams would be day to day with a knee injury (Williams left practice Saturday), but MRI showed no structural issues. Also WR Tyrie Cleveland got hit in throat in Monday's practice and being evaluated. — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) August 1, 2022

In June, Cleveland was carted off the field. Luckily, Cleveland dodged a major injury, and it only ended up being an ankle sprain.

It's a pretty bad posterior ankle sprain for WR Tyrie Cleveland, per source. But it could have been worse. Will know more in morning, but he should be back running and cutting before training camp. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 14, 2022

Cleveland is fighting to make the roster. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler are locks to be the make roster, and rookie Montrell Washington appears likely to land a spot, as well. Behind those five wide receivers, the Broncos have a wealth of options in Cleveland, Jalen Virgil, Kendall Hinton, Kaden Davis, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Brandon Johnson, and Trey Quinn.

Cleveland was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. In 2020, Cleveland had six receptions for 63 yards on nine targets. In 2021, he appeared in seven games, but he only played 29 total offensive snaps.

Cleveland has been a special teams contributor for the Broncos. Across two seasons, he has played 216 total special teams snaps.

Broncos: K.J. Hamler Will Be ‘Slowly’ Worked Back Into Practice

The Broncos got some positive injury news today, as wide receiver K.J. Hamler was activated off the PUP list and cleared to return to practice.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that the team will “slowly” work Hamler back into practice.

“He’s been grinding, he’s been working so hard,” Hackett said per the Broncos’ official site. “It was just one of those things, it seemed like the right time. He’s been working really hard. Our trainers do such an amazing job. They work these guys really hard, sometimes it might be harder over there than it is with us. He felt that it was right. We all agreed on that and [brought] him out. So he can do, now, the individual, [and] we can slowly work him back into practice. There’s still a while until we get him into some team reps. [The move] lets him do some of those walkthroughs, so he can put the grease board away. We’re excited to have him out there.”

The former second-round pick will give a boost to the Broncos’ offense. With his game-breaking speed, he will be a nice deep threat for Russell Wilson this season.

Broncos: WR Brandon Johnson Stands Out

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson has been a standout player early in training camp. On Monday, he beat cornerback Michael Ojemudia for a touchdown.

According to KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright, every player he interviews talks about Johnson.

WR Brandon Johnson isn't getting a lot of local run, but every player we interview talks about him. Having a good day today. Beat Ojemudia for the TD. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 1, 2022

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II spoke highly of Johnson calling him a “great all-around player”.

“He’s a smooth route runner,” Surtain said per Mike Klis of 9news. “He’s got great hands, instincts, high IQ. He’s going to do everything that the offense needs him to do. He’s just a great all-around player.

Johnson is certainly a name to watch moving forward.