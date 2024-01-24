Broncos Urged to Poach All-Pro Defender From Chief Rival in Free Agency

In Week 8, the Denver Broncos ended its 16-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs in a dominant 24-9 win. While the Broncos finished third in the AFC West behind the Chiefs, the upset was a step in the right direction.

Head coach Sean Payton has a ways to go before Denver overtakes Kansas City for the division crown. Would snatching one of its top defenders do the trick?

Lou Scataglia of Predominantly Orange believes the Broncos signing All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones might help Denver leapfrog the Chiefs in 2024.

“Frankly, I think Jones is going to price his way off the [Chiefs]. And Jones is at the point of his career where he may prefer to chase the money,” wrote Scataglia in his January 24 article. “He’s won two rings with the team and can’t really accomplish any more in the NFL. Trying to make as much money as possible is something that I think many players have in mind, and the Broncos could certainly use the help up front. Yes, Denver doesn’t have a lot of cap space, but they have avenues to create a good bit.”

Jones has played in Kansas City since being selected 37th overall in the 2016 NFL draft. The defensive playmaker has been a First-team All-Pro selection in back-to-back years from 2022-23.

In 15 career games against the Broncos, Jones has registered 20 solo tackles and six sacks, per StatMuse.

Chris Jones Is One of the Top Defenders in the NFL

Jones has been one of the top players at his position since entering the NFL. That is why Brad Spielberger of PFF ranked Jones as the top player set to hit free agency in 2024.

“Jones is not only one of the best interior pass rushers in the game right now; he’s one of the best ever,” Spielberger wrote in his article published January 22. “He is also capable of lining up outside of tackles as a five-technique, bending around the edge and getting home.”

The Mississippi State product has been a menace to opposing offenses in his eight-year career.

During the 2018 campaign, Jones set a career-high with 15.5 sacks, a mark he tied in 2022. Jones has 75.5 sacks in 123 career games, including 10.5 through 16 games this season.

Jones was a Second-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020-21 and was voted to the Pro Bowl every year from 2019-23.

Would Chris Jones Be Priced Out of Denver’s Range in Free Agency?

Jones would significantly boost the Broncos defense, yet he could prove too expensive to sign during free agency.

Denver sits at 28th in the NFL in cap space with -$23,670,508 and has the dead cap set at $9,693,124, per OverTheCap. The outcome of the Russell Wilson situation is likely to determine what moves the organization makes this offseason.

Given his production in Kansas City, Jones will command a contract to match. Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported in July 2023 that the All-Pro wanted a contract worth $30 million annually.

The Broncos must be picky and a little frugal when seeking to acquire talent off the street. Jones would be quite the fish to reel in due to his two-time Super Bowl-winning pedigree.

Having him on the Broncos alongside Payton could further establish a championship culture in the Mile High City.