Colts Release Former Broncos Fan Favorite And Pro Bowl Running Back

With teams making their final roster cuts to get to their 53-man roster, the Indianapolis Colts made the first surprising move so far. The Colts released running back Phillip Lindsay, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts have released RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The former Denver Broncos running back spent the majority of training camp third on the depth chart behind Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Lindsay would finish the preseason on just 16 carries for 55 rushing yards and one touchdown.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indy Star, Lindsay “Did not factor into the Indianapolis kicking game at all, and the Colts have some experience with the difficulty of rostering a veteran running back who does not provide anything on special teams.”

With Lindsay struggling as a pass blocker, it makes it hard for him to stay on the field in the third and long situations. Lindsay was never a great pass catcher during his time so far in the NFL. In Denver, Lindsay only caught 77 passes in 42 games.

Since Taylor played in nearly 70% of the offensive snaps last season, it makes it difficult for the Colts to carry more than three backs on the active roster. In this scenario, Indianapolis needs running backs to play special teams and that’s one thing Lindsay doesn’t do.

Lindsay Shined in Denver

After going undrafted in 2018 out of the University of Colorado, Lindsay would make a name for himself during training camp and the preseason. Lindsay made Denver’s roster and would own a historic season as well. While rushing for 1,037 and scoring a total of 10 touchdowns, Lindsay found himself headed to the Pro Bowl.

Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to be voted to a Pro Bowl. The following season, Lindsay added another 1,000-yard season to his resume along with seven more touchdowns.

During his time in Denver, Lindsay would average 4.8 yards per carry while splitting time with Royce Freeman and eventually Melvin Gordon. Lindsay caught just one touchdown pass and rushed for 17 wearing the orange and blue.

Things Have Gotten Worse for Lindsay

In 2020, Lindsay would battle a toe injury, followed by a concussion. Denver would then end his season by placing him on the injured reserve due to knee and hip injuries. Playing in just 11 games, the former Pro Bowler would total up just 502 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

This led to the Broncos releasing Lindsay in March of 2021.

The Colorado fan favorite would land on his feet just a couple weeks after his release. Lindsay signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million with $500,000 in incentives.

Lindsay would fall down the depth chart in Houston after having to battle with running backs, Mark Ingram, David Johnson, and Rex Burkhead. While playing in ten games, Lindsay would rush for just 130 yards and score one touchdown on the ground and one in the air. Lindsay’s yards per carry also dropped to 2.6.

The Texans would then waive Lindsay in November of last season. Miami claimed him off waivers the very next day. Appearing just four games for Miami, Lindsay would average 3.1 yards per carry, but never found the endzone.

Moving forward, it’s going to be difficult for Lindsay to find a long-term home.