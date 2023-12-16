Courtland Sutton Could Make NFL History Alongside Randy Moss in Week 15

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been the most consistent piece in head coach Sean Payton’s offense with the Denver Broncos. Sutton leads the Broncos in most statistical receiving categories and could add to his season totals against the Detroit Lions.

According to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, Sutton also has a chance to make NFL history alongside Hall of Famer Randy Moss in Week 15.

“Courtland Sutton has caught a TD in all 6 of the Broncos’ road games this year. If he has one against the Lions, he’ll become the 5th player in NFL history to catch a TD in his team’s first seven road games, joining Randy Moss, Lance Alworth, Davante Adams & Donte’ Stallworth,” Stevens posted to X on December 15.

Through 13 games, Sutton is tied with Mike Evans for second in the NFL with 10 touchdown receptions. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leads the league with 12 touchdown catches this season.

Despite his strong campaign, Sutton only ranks 36th out of 50 qualified pass catchers with 699 receiving yards, per ESPN.

Courtland Sutton Discusses His Ability to Make Tough Catches Routine

For Sutton to be in a position to make NFL history against the Lions, he’s developed a knack for highlight-reel catches. The Broncos’ star is seemingly making an unbelievable touchdown routine every week.

Sutton believes his team “always try to practice to a level of how we want to compete,” which, in turn, has enabled his supreme catching abilities.

“I think I’m taught highly of our scout team,” Sutton told reporters on December 13. “Our scout team gives us great looks and great opportunities to be able to go out and make some of our practice plays as game-like as possible. So that we get in those situations in the game, it becomes an afterthought. It happens because you’ve seen it before.”

In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sutton had a spectacular one-handed touchdown, going for 46 yards. That grab pushed Denver’s lead to 17-0 en route to a 24-7 road win.

Making incredible catches was not the only cause of excitement for the receiver. Sutton mentioned his love for the “chess match” factoring into each play. He also acknowledged that as a player, “you never know what’s going to happen next.”

“You can draw up all the coverages that you want. But if you got guys that can go out there and just make a play, I think it frustrates more than just the player. I think it frustrates the defense as a whole,” Sutton said.

When pressed on his favorite catch, Sutton smiled and responded, “My favorite one hasn’t happened yet.”

Russell Wilson Praises Courtland Sutton Ahead of Lions Matchup: ‘Been Special All Year’

Following the November 13 win over the Buffalo Bills, Sutton posted a “Russell Wilson apology form” to his Instagram story. He went out of his way to defend his quarterback, and Wilson is returning the favor.

Wilson beamed when talking about Sutton during his December 13 press conference. The Broncos’ signal caller praised the star, saying he’s “been special all year.”

“He’s been working at it every day, he’s such a tremendous talent,” Wilson gushed to reporters. “Great leader, great teammate, great friend. If you draw up a guy in terms of character, work ethic, ability, he’s it.”

Wilson has thrown 23 touchdown passes in 2023, with 10 of them going to Sutton. The SMU product has seven more touchdown receptions than any other receiver on the team, per Pro Football Reference.

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson and tight end Adam Trautman are tied for second on the Broncos in receiving touchdowns with three apiece.