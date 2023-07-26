Broncos Defenders Lauded in Analyst’s NFL Top 100 Rankings

Due to strong 2022 campaigns, two Denver Broncos defenders are being touted among the top 100 players in the entire NFL, per an analyst.

Pro Football Network analyst Dalton Miller revealed his NFL top 100 player rankings on July 20, and to no surprise, Broncos safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II made the cut. However, what might raise some eyebrows is where Simmons and Surtain are placed.

Miller first graded Simmons as the 66th-best football player entering the 2023 season, while he named Surtain No. 18.

In regard to Simmons, Miller said his attributes and versatility make him one of the most difficult safeties to deceive.

“Justin Simmons has been one of the league’s premier free safeties for some time now,” Miller wrote. “He’s remained productive as a ball hawk throughout his tenure, despite playing in a few different defensive philosophies, with another new face calling the unit in 2023.”

But Surtain – a defensive back with just two years of pro experience – earned a much higher rating than Simmons. The reason for that, according to Miller, is that Surtain is technically-sound and has proven his ability to thrive on an island playing man coverage.

“Surtain is scheme-diverse already, and (Vance) Joseph’s defense will likely be more man-heavy, meaning Surtain will get to continuously show off his fluidity and mirror ability,” Miller said.

Making the Case for Justin Simmons

In 2022, Simmons had one of the strongest years of his career, while Surtain made a standout impression in just his second NFL season.

A 2017 third-round selection, Simmons acclaimed second-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career after putting up a career-high six interceptions last season. Despite missing five games due to injury, the former Boston College Eagle also had 69 total tackles, three forced fumbles and seven passes broken up.

Other safeties ahead of Simmons on Miller’s list include Derwin James (No. 34), Kevin Byard (41), Jessie Bates (53) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (59). Simmons did, however, edge out safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (74), Budda Baker (75), Jordan Poyer (80), Micah Hyde (81) and Talanoa Hufanga (96).

Miller thinks Simmons’ ability to seek out turnovers has been key to success in his first seven NFL seasons.

“Only JC Jackson has more interceptions (22) than Simmons (20) has over the last four NFL seasons,” Miller wrote. “It seems no matter the situation, Simmons will be getting around five picks each season.”

Patrick Surtain II Poised for Another Strong Year

Surtain, on the other hand, took the cake as the best outright defensive back on Miller’s list by narrowly edging New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner by one spot. At just 23 years old, Surtain’s measurables and physicality have put him on a pedestal as one of the NFL’s best lockdown corners.

Last season, Surtain notched 60 total tackles, 10 passes broken up, two interceptions and a forced fumble. While those numbers were somewhat down compared to his 2021 rookie campaign, Surtain still had his moments.

For example, he did not allow a reception to San Francisco 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in Week 3 of 2022. The Alabama national champion also earned an 86.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, only trailing Gardner (who received a 90.0 score).

Another aspect to consider is Surtain generally might not be considered as “flashy” as Gardner. But when evaluating talent for his top 100 rankings, Miller said he lets game film do the talking.

“Surtain will never get the same media attention as Gardner because he doesn’t seek it,” Miller wrote. “Like (former Denver cornerback) Champ Bailey before him, Surtain is a bit… boring. But boring at CB is a good thing, as it means there isn’t much happening on that side of the field.”

It’s not just Miller who thinks Surtain is the best corner in the league, though. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released a poll on July 11 in which more than 80 NFL executives, coaches and players voted on Surtain as the league’s top cornerback.