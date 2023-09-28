Deion Sanders Defends Sean Payton After Broncos’ 50-Point Loss

Fans of the Denver Broncos are unsure whether Sean Payton is the correct man to lead the team following a sluggish 0-3 start.

Despite the Broncos coming off a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders came to Payton’s defense.

“Hey, leave my guy alone. Leave my guy alone,” Sanders said in his September 26 press conference. “I love the Broncos. I love their coach, and Sean Payton’s my guy. He’s going to get it right, I promise you that.”

Fans should appreciate hearing Sanders passing on that Coloradan hospitality to a struggling coach in need. Sanders’ Buffaloes are coming off a tough loss themselves.

Following a surprise 3-0 start for the Buffaloes, Colorado traveled to Oregon and suffered their first loss in a 42-6 defeat.

While the Broncos are winless, the offense has shown improvement compared to where they were in 2022. According to ESPN, the offense is ranked No. 15 in total yards while quarterback Russell Wilson is back to performing like his old self.

Through three games, Wilson is statistically ranked top-10 in passing yards (8), passing touchdowns (6), and passer rating (7).

Payton’s prior history demonstrates that he deserves patience as the first-year coach works out all the issues in Denver. Perhaps in a year or two, Broncos fans might see that Sanders was onto something.

Payton Moving on From ‘Perfect Storm’ of a Week 3 Loss

Following a game in which his defense gave up 70 points, Payton brushed aside the condolences he received.

“Every one of us gets inundated with text messages of support,” Payton said to reporters on September 27. “Oftentimes, they’re [from] people that care for you. You read them sometimes and you’re like, ‘Man, this is what we do for a living. No one passed away. We’ll get through it.'”

Against Miami, Denver gave up the most points since 1966 while nearly giving up as many rushing yards (350) as passing yards (376). Payton notes the game was a “perfect storm” for his squad.

“I think what came about Sunday was one of those perfect storms where we struggled in a lot of areas. When you do that against an explosive offense, it snowballs. I’m sure there are a number of things that we as coaches look at and say, ‘All right, we should’ve done this.’ We always talk about after a game, even when we win, what would we do differently playing this team again?”

The only cure to the Broncos’ ailments is to win against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Both teams are desperate heading into the game and Payton knows a win would mean a lot.

“Well, for us, it would mean a lot. Then I can answer the fun questions. We need a win. Chicago does too. They do, too. That’s why we have to win these days — Wednesday, Thursday. I thought today was a really good practice. We have to follow that up tomorrow, but a win would mean a lot for us right now.”

Media Analyst Shares Thoughts on Broncos Defense: ‘Mass Confusion’

NFL analyst Michael Lombardi could not believe what he saw from the Broncos in Week 3.

Lombardi joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on September 28 to share his thoughts on Denver and how concerned he is about the team moving forward.

“I am worried because when you watch that tape, you worry even further. I mean the holes were enormous. You can blame Russell all you want. He did miss a tackle but the defense missed a zillion tackles.”

Lombardi said the game tape “might be one of the worst tapes that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Despite the poor defensive showing, Lombardi didn’t blame the effort on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The analyst said there looked to be “mass confusion” from the unit.

Lombardi emphasized the importance of Payton’s leadership now more than ever.

“This is going to require all of Sean’s leadership ability to unify this team because when you’re watching that tape, you don’t see a buy-in. You don’t see the players all in this together. This is either going to turn one way or turn the other way and he’s got to right the ship.”