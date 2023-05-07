Broncos Great Demarcus Ware to Make Surprising Appearance Before HOF Enshrinement

A former Super Bowl 50 champion will not only be entering the Hall of Fame later this August, but he’ll also be involved in a musical performance before his induction ceremony.

Ex-Denver Broncos edge rusher DeMarcus Ware will sing the national anthem before the 2023 Hall of Fame Game in August – just two days ahead of his enshrinement into the Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame, per 9News’ Nate Lynn.

Ware tweeted his reaction to the announcement, responding with a smiling emoji wearing sunglasses.

Ware is known as one of the best pass rushers in pro football history. In his 12-year career (nine with the Dallas Cowboys, three with the Broncos), Ware posted 657 total tackles, 138.5 career sacks and 35 forced fumbles.

The longtime edge rusher retired from football in March 2017.

Besides football, it turns out that Ware also has an extensive history in music that some fans might not know about.

DeMarcus Ware’s Music History, What Led to Him Singing the National Anthem

Ware was announced as a HOF inductee in February – about three months before he learned he would sing the national anthem at the Hall of Fame Game.

The Troy University graduate first made his love for music public in January 2016, as he authored a first-hand account of his experience in The Players’ Tribune. Although he’s most notably known as a talented athlete, Ware said music has been by his side his whole life – whether it’s playing a guitar, singing or both.

“Music has always been my first love,” Ware said. “It’s release. I may be coming off an intense workout, or a grueling practice, or a big win, or even a bitter loss, but as long as I have music, I have that oasis from it all.”

In a May 2 interview with the Hall of Fame, Ware discussed his music history as well as his upcoming performance.

He said that despite growing up singing on numerous occasions around family, in school and in the church, the Hall of Fame ceremony will mark the biggest audience he’s ever performed in front of — and most intimidating.

“At a (regular) football game, your boys aren’t there — it’s just a crowd and everybody’s just clapping,” Ware said. “(But at this ceremony), you’re gonna have the hall of fame guys back there. You’re gonna have everybody that was most impactful in your life in those stands. Do you know how much pressure that is?”

One of Ware’s most notable experiences in music was forming a group called “Mirage” with three other high school friends. According to Ware, the group made a 12-track CD consisting of all original songs in high school.

With Ware leading, the group performed at a Broncos team-sponsored event in June of 2016.

He said he still talks to those fellow band members and envisions them joining him in harmony for his rendition of the Hall of Fame Game’s national anthem.

“I don’t want to just go by myself, I want to bring them with me,” Ware said. “We’re going to figure that out.”

Just a year after his retirement, Ware showed off another talent – dancing. He appeared on Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, reaching the quarterfinal round.

DeMarcus Ware’s Recent Involvement with Denver

Despite retiring a number of years ago, Ware has remained somewhat active around the Broncos organization.

He was asked by the team to announce one of the team’s third-round picks, which turned out to be Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders at selection No. 67.

Ware also announced the Broncos’ third-round pick (No. 98) in 2016, which turned out to be his eventual teammate in safety Justin Simmons.

According to The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson, Ware has already been asked to announce two Broncos’ draft picks in the past eight years. But he’s never been asked to announce a Cowboys selection despite playing a bulk of his career in Dallas.

Legendary Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson has announced two of Dallas’ picks: one in 2017 and one this past April. According to Thomasson, Ware was “fine with Pearson doing it again for them.”

“They probably like Drew stirring up the commotion. They want that commotion,” Ware told Thomasson, according to a tweet. “That’s what sells on television.”