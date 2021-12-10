Demaryius Thomas’ Cause of Death: How Did the Broncos Legend Die?

Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, died on December 9, 2021, in his hometown of Roswell, Georgia. He was 33 years old.

The devastating news sent shockwaves throughout the NFL community on Thursday night and more details concerning the legendary receiver’s cause of death have since emerged. The 10-year NFL veteran suffered a seizure in the shower before he was pronounced dead.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

“Officers responded to a 911 call about a cardiac arrest at Thomas’ residence just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports. “They were directed by the caller to a bathroom, where Thomas’ body was found in the shower. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.”

As for what initially caused the deathly seizure remains unclear. “The cause and manner of death are pending at this time, the Fulton County, Georgia medical examiner’s office announced. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, December 10.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

Thomas would’ve celebrated his 34th birthday on Christmas Day. The Georgia Tech alum was truly one of the greatest receivers to play in the NFL. Throughout his 10-year career, he caught 777 passes for 69 touchdowns and 10,522 total yards, including five straight seasons with over 1,000 yards from 2012 to 2016.

Thomas Had Been Suffering From Seizures For ‘Over a Year,’ Was Discovered In The Shower By His Driver

Thomas, who remained unmarried at the time of his death, and never had children, managed to keep his private life private. So, it came as a surprise to learn from his cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, that he had been suffering from seizures “for over a year,” she told the Associated Press.

“We believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur continued. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”

Thomas’ Uncle, Who Raised Him Like a Father, Died Last Month





Play



Demaryius Thomas announces retirement from the NFL: 'I'm honored and I'm grateful' Super Bowl 50 champion and five-time Pro Bowl receiver Demaryius Thomas sits down to announce his retirement from the NFL and share his favorite memories from his career with the Broncos. Subscribe to Broncos » youtube.com/broncos 2021-06-28T15:35:00Z

Bonseigneur considered Thomas to be like a sibling, as the former receiver moved in with his aunt and uncle James and Shirly Brown after his mother and grandmother were arrested on drug charges.

James Brown, who worked as a Baptist minister, according to the Post Gazette, died at age 69 on November 15, 2021.

“Demaryius was a great guy,” she told the New York Post. “He came from humble beginnings. He knew God. He was raised in the church and by a close-knit family. Even though he rose to stardom, to us he was just a kid from Montrose. We never fathomed he would go on to do all these amazing things. He was just a kid who loved playing football.”

READ NEXT: NFL Reactions Pour in Following Death of Demaryius Thomas