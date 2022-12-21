Ex-Broncos LB Opens up About Being Traded Earlier This Year

Nearly two months after being traded away from the Denver Broncos, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb had some strong words about being traded to the Miami Dolphins.

On December 20, 2022, Chubb joined his former teammate and former Bronco Von Miller on “The Von Cast,” and opened up about how he feels today.

“It still feels like I just had so much unfinished in Denver. That was the most sad part at the beginning when I first got traded. It felt like I didn’t really got over that hump that I wanted to.”

Chubb continued to explain how the Broncos struggled as a team and were unable to get over their own hump and win games.

“We weren’t winning as much as we wanted to and I felt like when I first got there, ‘Okay yea I’m still a rookie still learning my way’ injuries caught up and stuff like that. At that point I’m like okay this is my time; this is where we’re going to win and then boom disappointment again.”

During his time in Denver, Chubb’s Broncos never had a winning record at the end of the season and he closed out his Broncos chapter with a 28-45 overall record.

“I just don’t want to have that same feeling out here in Miami.”

Chubb was traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 first-round pick (from the San Francisco 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. Denver also sent Miami a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Chubb’s Career in Denver

After finishing his college career at North Carolina St., Chubb was selected fifth-overall by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft.

It became a surprise to all because most thought that the Broncos would be drafting a quarterback with Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson all still available.

After the draft former general manager John Elway explained that the team never thought that Chubb was going to get past the Cleveland Browns with the fourth pick.

When Elway was asked if the Broncos ran any simulation mock drafts with Chubb falling to them he said no.

“We had zero. We didn’t think he was going to be there.”

With such high hopes and all of the potential in the world, many believed that Chubb and Miller were going to be the best one-two punch in the NFL when coming off the edge.

That wasn’t the case.

In his rookie season, Chubb set a franchise rookie record of 12 sacks before suffering a torn ACL the following season.

Dealing with multiple injuries during his time in Denver, Chubb had only two seasons where he played in more than 10 games. In those two years combined, Chubb would tally up 19.5 sacks and 40 quarterback hits.

Last season, the Pro Bowl linebacker played in seven games, but only sacked the quarterback once and hit the quarterback just four times.

In his final season with the Broncos, Chubb started off hot, but would finish with 5.5 sacks in his eight games wearing the blue and orange.

How has Chubb Played in Miami

After being traded on November 1, Chubb has appeared in six games for the Dolphins.

In his first appearance, Chubb only showed up on the box score with just one assisted tackle.

The former first-round pick didn’t record his first full sack with Miami until he sacked Kyle Allen of the Houston Texans in his third game for the Dolphins.

The newly acquired Dolphin only has 2.5 sacks since the trade, but has hit the quarterback 10 times and forced a fumble.

Chubb signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins once the trade went through. The deal is worth $110 million and $63.2 million of it guaranteed.