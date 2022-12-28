Broncos’ Owner & CEO Greg Penner: ‘This Is Not The Season We Were Expecting’

On December 27th, 2022, one day after the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Owner and CEO Greg Penner, along with General Manager George Paton, held a press conference to talk about their decision to move on from Hackett and address the future of the franchise.

It was a press conference that took more than 25 minutes in which Penner and Paton discussed multiple topics surrounding the next steps concerning hiring a new head coach for the 2023 season. A link to the entire press conference is below.

Penner didn’t wait to address the obvious in the team not meeting their standards in their first season of ownership. It was a topic he often talked about it in the press conference.

“When we purchased this great franchise in August, this was not the season we were expecting, and it’s been a season that’s disappointing for our fans and what they deserve…I want to personally apologize to all our fans in all of Broncos’ country. We know we need to be better, and we will.”

The expectations for the 2022 Broncos were high, given the lucrative trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, the free agent signing of defensive end Randy Gregory, and re-signing of a cornerstone player in Justin Simmons.

Along with the locker room, Penner felt they had the right guys on the roster for a successful season and one that would end seven years of bad football in Denver. Unfortunately, it just didn’t happen.

“I think the frustration obviously of a number of losing seasons is high, but I think this season it’s even higher because of the expectations that we had going in. We felt like we had a lot of pieces in place to have a very successful season…we’ve got good players, and we didn’t put the pieces together. Our fans have been patient, I think we’ve got the best fans in the world, but we need to put a better product on the field.”

How Ownership Will Find the Head Coach

Releasing Hackett before the season ends gives the Broncos a jump start when looking for their next coach. Penner talked about the steps they would take and how it would take a team effort to get it done the right way.

“As far as our head coaching search, our owners Rob [Walton] will be involved, Carrie [Walton], Condoleezza [Rice], ‘Condee’ has great experience actually doing football searches; she was just a part of the Stanford football head coach search, so we’ll have a group of the owners that understand what our expectations are and we’ll be looking for that in a new head coach.”

Condoleezza Rice is part of the Broncos ownership group and has had her name circling around the NFL in the past. On November 8th, 2018, Adam Schefter reported that Rice was on the list of head coaching candidates for the Cleveland Browns, who she is a fan of. General Manager John Dorsey at the time said the rumors were false, and Rice took to Twitter afterward to reaffirm the rumors were inaccurate.

Regarding candidates needing prior head coaching experience, Paton talked about how a lack of it won’t limit the organization’s search for who will fill the coaching vacancy. They want to keep all options on the table and find someone who will lead the team in a positive direction.

“We hope to interview Ejiro Evero for the position…obviously, experience is helpful, especially based on where we’re at as a football team, but we’re not going to limit ourselves; there’s so many other good candidates. We’re just excited to speak with them all and look forward to the process.”

Evero, 41, was offered the interim position but opted to decline and focus on the defense for the remainder of the season. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator has never been a head coach in the NFL, so Paton doesn’t want to limit him in their search for lack of experience at that level.

Fixing the Offensive Struggles is Important; Not Everything

Nathaniel Hackett, 43, was brought in as an offensive mind that would help grow the team around Wilson and weapons like Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton. Unfortunately, the season never got to a point where Wilson and Hackett were in sync with one another, operating on a level both expected coming into the season. Wilson has had career lows in competition percentage, touchdowns, and a passer rating of 82.6.

Even though Wilson’s first season has gone in a completely different direction, Penner and Paton believe Wilson and the offensive struggles are fixable but won’t be the only thing they need from their next coach.

“On offense it feels, again, I’m new to this, but as we watched the team week to week…there were times where there was not consistency so the focus needs to be on with a coach that comes in here establishing what we want to be on offense,” said Penner.

“I don’t think we made a coaching move based on Russ [Wilson],” Paton said. “That wasn’t what it was all about; that’s not why we’re getting a new coach to turn around Russ. It’s the entire organization, it’s about the entire football team, it’s just not one player.”

“I think it’s really important that whoever we hire has a relationship with the quarterback, Russ, whoever are the backups, but the entire offense as well, the entire defense,” Paton said. “We need someone to fix the special teams. Really, all three phases is what we want our coach to be an expert in, not just one person.”

Whoever the organization decides to go with in the offseason will have many pieces to put back together. The shell of the roster is a good one, headlined by young talent mixed in with veteran leadership. With the rumored list of candidates already out there, it’ll be interesting to see who fits the mold of what the Owners and General Manager are looking for.