Broncos Seeking 1st-Round Pick For Top WR as Teams Call: Report

When the 2023 NFL Draft comes around the Denver Broncos will only have five picks. Since that’s the case, there’s a chance that the Broncos could add more and that involves trading one of their better players.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Denver’s wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s name has come up quite a bit in trade discussions.

Howe is reporting that the asking price for Jeudy is remaining high and the Broncos are asking for at least a first-round pick in return.

The New England Patriots, who are in the wide receiver market, called Denver to see what the asking price is for Jeudy, according to Howe.

On March 13, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that multiple teams believe that the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers. Graziano mentioned that Denver has had talks with teams about Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler.

“Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, not just dumping, but it’s not out of the question one gets moved,” said Graziano.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini also jumped in on the action saying, “The Broncos attitude from my conversations have been, ‘We will pick up the phone and listen.'”

Entering the 2022 season, Jeudy was not performing to the level of a first-round talent. Jeudy had yet to have at least 900 yards in a single season and didn’t score a single touchdown in his sophomore year after catching three in his rookie season.

The former standout out of Alabama kicked off the 2022 season with one of the best games of his career going for 102 yards on just four catches and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks.

Over the next five games, Jeudy didn’t perform well. Averaging just 37.6 yards per game, Jeudy and the Broncos were both getting frustrated. Then in Week 7, Jeudy kicked it up a notch and finished his last nine games of the season averaging 75.8 yards per game and found the endzone four times.

For the first-time in his career, Jeudy was playing like a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

Denver has until May 1 to pick up Jeudy’s fifth year option.

Teams Called Last Season For Jeudy

Back on February 17, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated mentioned that the Broncos could move on from Jeudy and said that the former first-round pick was available before the trade deadline last season.

“He actually was available in October, November. Nobody was willing to give the Broncos what it would take to get him.”

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys made an offer to Denver for the former first-round receiver before the trade deadline, but the two sides could not agree on a deal.

On October 24, ESPN’s Adam Schefter jumped on 104.3 The Fan in Denver and guessed that the Broncos “would get a three and a four back for Jeudy.”

Broncos Were Trying to Sign a WR From Green Bay

While the Broncos have been one of the most active teams in free agency over the past week, Denver was trying to land one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets with the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard.

According to Schultz, the Broncos were aggressive in pursuing Lazard.

The 27-year-old ended up signing a four-year deal with the New York Jets to reunite with Rodgers.