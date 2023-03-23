Broncos Lose Speedy WR for 4-6 Months After Surgery: Report

Even though it’s the offseason for the Denver Broncos, they’re still dealing with the injury bug.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own.

Hamler’s recovery timeline will be between four to six months with a chance that he can return in time of training camp in July.

Per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Hamler suffered the injury away from the team’s facility out-of-state.

The former second-round pick has dealt with injuries during his three-year NFL career.

Starting in 13 games as a rookie, Hamler showed his speed by catching 30 passes for 381 yards and found the endzone three times.

In 2021, Hamler suffered a torn ACL and missed the final 14 games of the season finishing with just five receptions on the season.

Last year, Hamler dealt with a number of leg muscle injuries that would sideline him for 10 games. In the seven games that he played, the former Penn St. standout caught just seven passes for 165 yards and never scored a touchdown.

Hamler is expected to be used as a gadget player in head coach Sean Payton’s new creative offense.

Broncos Have Been Trying to Add a WR

While the Broncos have been one of the most active teams in free agency over the past week, Denver was trying to land one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets with the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard.

According to Schultz, the Broncos were aggressive in pursuing Lazard.

The 27-year-old ended up signing a four-year deal with the New York Jets to reunite with Rodgers.

Denver also had discussions with former All-Pro wide receiver Adam Thielen.

On March 19, Pat McAfee reported that the Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

On March 20, Thielen jumped on the Pat McAfee Show saying, “There was the Broncos, Cowboys…I had conversations with those teams and a few others.” Thielen added, “The Panthers felt like the best fit.”

Teams Have Been Calling About Denver’s WRs

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Denver’s wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s name has come up quite a bit in trade discussions.

Howe is reporting that the asking price for Jeudy is remaining high and the Broncos are asking for at least a first-round pick in return.

The New England Patriots, who are in the wide receiver market, called Denver to see what the asking price is for Jeudy, according to Howe.

On March 13, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that multiple teams believe that the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers. Graziano mentioned that Denver has had talks with teams about Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and K.J. Hamler.

“Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, not just dumping, but it’s not out of the question one gets moved,” said Graziano.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini also jumped in on the action saying, “The Broncos attitude from my conversations have been, ‘We will pick up the phone and listen.’”

The Cleveland Browns were also interested in Jeudy, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns haven’t slammed the door shut on trying to trade for Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy despite the lack of a first-round pick this season or next, a source tells cleveland.com,” said Cabot. “The Broncos supposedly at least pondered an offer for a second- and fourth-rounder, possibly from the Patriots.”