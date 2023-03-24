Broncos Sign Speedy Veteran WR Connected to HC Sean Payton

The wide receiver position has been one of the biggest talking points of the Denver Broncos‘ offseason.

The team announced today that they have signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Callaway is receiving a one-year deal with the Broncos after the New Orleans Saints did not tender his as a restricted free agent.

Callaway will re-unite with head coach Sean Payton after the speedster played under Payton in 2020 and 2021 as an undrafted free agent.

In 2021, Callaway was New Orleans’ best receiving option after he led the team in receptions (46) and receiving yards (698). The former Tennessee Volunteer also found himself in the endzone six times while leading the team.

In his three seasons in the NFL, Callaway has 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns.

Broncos Have Been Looking to Make Moves to the WR Room

On March 23, news broke from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn pec while training on his own.

Hamler’s recovery timeline will be between four to six months with a chance that he could return in time of training camp in July.

The Broncos also tried signing All-Pro wide receiver Adam Thielen before he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Denver was also interested in signing Allen Lazard, but he decided to sign with the New York Jets.

Though teams have been calling the Broncos to acquire one of their wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but one name seems to stand out the most.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Denver’s asking price is remaining high and the Broncos are asking for at least a first-round pick in return.

On March 13, Dan Graziano of ESPN reported that multiple teams believe that the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers.

“Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, not just dumping, but it’s not out of the question one gets moved,” said Graziano.

Payton is Adding Familiar Faces

It’s no surprise that in Payton’s first season as the head coach of the Broncos that he wouldn’t bring in offensive weapons that he knows and that know his offensive scheme.

Callaway is the fourth player that has played under Payton that has signed with the Broncos.

On March 23, Denver went out and signed running back Tony Jones Jr. to a one-year deal. Jones played with Payton for two seasons with the Saints.

At the beginning of free agency, the Broncos also signed veteran tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year deal. Manhertz appeared in three games under Payton, but has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mainly known as a blocking tight end, Manhertz has never caught more than six passes in a season, but has been valuable in the running game.

Another piece that Denver added to help out in the rushing attack is fullback Michael Burton.

The eight-year veteran has played for five different teams, but landed in New Orleans in 2020. During that season, Burton played in 15 games and had seven carries for 18 yards. Six of those carries ended up being first-downs.

Burton will be the lead blocker for the Denver running backs this season with Javonte Williams leading the way once he’s fully recovered from his knee injury.

With certain players knowing Payton’s system, it’s easier for him to trust them during his first season in Denver.