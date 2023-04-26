Analyst Assesses Denver Broncos Offense’s Biggest Weakness, Pitches Draft Solution

There was an undeniable lack of playmaking in the Denver Broncos offense during the 2022 season, as evidenced by the team’s dead-last rank in scoring — but the Mile High Report’s Tim Lynch came up with an NFL draft solution to the Broncos’ greatest offensive weakness via the NFL draft: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane.

“The biggest thing the Broncos offense is missing is the home run threat,” Lynch wrote. “There is some talent on the offense right now, but would anyone outside of KJ Hamler be considered a guy who could house it any time he touches the ball? The issue with Hamler is that he can’t stay on the field, so getting a guy like Devon Achane who has 4.32 speed would be an instant playmaker for Sean Payton.”

Lynch doesn’t see Achane as a bandaid fit for the offense but does see the former Aggies rusher as a change-of-pace back who is capable of breaking off a major run every now and then for Denver.

“(Achane) is a small guy at 5-8 and 188 pounds, so we’d likely be looking at 10-12 touches a game max,” Lynch wrote. “He’d never be an every down player. However, his big play ability would make those 10-12 touches worth more than any every down player the Broncos could find here with that third-round selection.”

SEC DB ‘Perfect Boundary-Type Corner’ for Denver Broncos

According to Lynch, another draft solution for the Denver Broncos could be the selection of South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush — who the Mile High Report writer called a “perfect boundary-type corner.”

“At 6-2, 198 pounds and 4.36 speed, Rush would the perfect boundary-type corner the Broncos need right now,” Lynch wrote. “He’s likely be depth as a rookie, but could develop into a legit starter with his level of athleticism.”

Lynch wasn’t without his concerns about Rush’s versatility, however, calling out his ability to keep up with zone coverages.

“If the Broncos do select Rush here, they’d have to work on him to develop his skills in areas outside of man-to-man press coverage,” Lynch wrote. “He has the athletic traits you just can’t teach, though. I’m of the philosophy that you take chances on guys with elite athletic ability, but needs coaching, after the first two rounds.”

Big Ten Tight End Has Desired Sean Payton Qualities

The Denver Broncos lost Eric Saubert to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, and while they did sign former Jacksonville Jaguar Chris Manhertz, tight end could still be a position the front office will focus on during the NFL draft.

Lynch pitched Purdue’s Payne Durham as a potential Day 3 option for Denver.

“The 6-6, 253 pounder ran a slower 4.87 40-yard dash, which should take him out of the Day 2 conversation and into a solid Day 3 consideration,” Lynch wrote. “Lance Zierlein had him rated as a potential seventh-rounder, but I think he’ll end up going a little sooner than that. He has Sean Payton’s desired trait of being solid run blocker. He would also be a strong red zone option in the passing game.”