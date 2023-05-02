Strong Message Sent on Denver Broncos Retaining Key Wideout: ‘Keep Him is the Better Move’

The Denver Broncos picking up the 2024 $12.9 million team option on Jerry Jeudy’s contract was “the better move” than the alternatives of declining it or trading him — this at least according to Yardbarker’s Clark Dalton.

“Although trading (Jeudy) for more draft capital was intriguing, keeping him is the better move because the 24-year-old flashed No. 1 WR potential last season,” Dalton wrote. “During the final six games of the regular season, he caught 37 passes for 523 yards and three TDs. Per The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, only five other WRs matched his numbers over this stretch ( Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown, Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen, Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith, Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb, and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson). Four of those five WRs have made a Pro Bowl, so it’s an excellent company to be in.”

Dalton is confident new Broncos head coach Sean Payton can have a positive impact on Jeudy’s game now that the Alabama product is officially back on board.

“Jeudy could continue to elevate his game under new Denver HC Sean Payton,” Dalton wrote. “Payton is apt at developing WRs. While he served as New Orleans HC, Saints WR Michael Thomas set an NFL record for receptions (149 in 16 games) in 2019, and former New Orleans WR Brandin Cooks had multiple 1,000-yard seasons (2015 and 2016).”

Jerry Jeudy Can Help Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Dalton made the case that Payton getting the most out of Jeudy can solve on of the biggest problems the Denver Broncos had on offense during the 2022 season: Russell Wilson.

“If Payton taps into Jeudy’s potential, it will help Denver QB Russell Wilson, who hopes to rebound after he threw a career-low 16 TDs in 15 starts,” Dalton wrote. “It creates opportunities for other WRs since defenses must focus on Jeudy if he becomes elite.”

Dalton believes that Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and the No. 63 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims, could help produce offensive firepower.

“Denver has a solid WR room that includes former Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and recently drafted rookie Marvin Mims Jr,” Dalton wrote. “That combination could produce some offensive firepower.”

Picking up Jeudy’s 2024 team option could be the catalyst the Broncos need to get their offense out of the cellar according to Dalton.

“Extending Jeudy’s contract is the vote of confidence he needs and could help Denver turn the corner after it finished last in scoring in 2022,” Dalton wrote.

Jerry Jeudy-Denver Broncos Rumors Were Never Unclear

As AL.com’s Mark Inabinett put it in a sarcastic tone, the Jeudy trade rumors were always unclear this offseason due to the tight-lipped nature of the Denver Broncos franchise.

“Throughout the offseason, the Denver Broncos were shopping wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, entertaining offers for the wide receiver or asking too much in trade compensation for the former Alabama All-American,” Inabinnet prefaced before saying, “At least, that was the buzz.”

Jeudy was rumored to be a potential target of both the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots, but the former first-round draft pick is under contract to return for both a fourth and fifth season in the Mile High City.