NFL Coordinator Links Broncos to ‘Alvin Kamara-Type Weapon’ in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos are in the process of fixing the worst offense in the NFL and adding as many weapons as possible is a start.

Last season the Broncos had eight different running backs carry the ball and part of the reason was because of second-year starting running back Javonte Williams went down with a torn ACL in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy, an NFL coordinator told him that the Broncos are “an ideal fit” for two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquan Barkley.

Lombardo also mentioned that the same coordinator told him, “Russell Wilson needs a running game for the offense to be successful and Barkley gives head coach Sean Payton an Alvin Kamara type weapon.”

It’s unclear if Williams will be ready for the start of the regular season and there’s always the question if he can get back the same player that had a breakout rookie season in 2021.

The Broncos also rank as the sixth-best odds to land Barkley among AFC teams if the Giants can’t get a deal done with him, per PointsBet Sportsbook.

Saquon Barkley next team odds if not Giants: Ravens +400

Bills +400

Chiefs +600

Bears +600

Dolphins +800

Eagles +800

Patriots +1000

Broncos +1000

Raiders +1200

In 2022, Barkley had arguably his best season of his career by rushing for 1,312 yards and found the endzone 10 times. Barkley also caught 57 passes for 338 yards while helping the Giants get back into the postseason.

Giants are Far From a Deal With Barkley

While the Giants try to get a deal done with their franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, they’ll also try to get a deal done with their star running back as well.

With the franchise tag deadline coming on March 7, if the Giants can’t get a long-term deal done with Jones, they’ll place the franchise tag on him. This would leave the door open for Barkley to test free agency.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants are “not even close” on getting a deal done right now.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, New York offered Barkley a contract during their bye week worth an average $12.5 million. The deal was believed to be a three-year deal.

Schwartz also added, “Barkley’s camp rejected that and the team and the player at this point are not close in where they believe the new deal should fall.”

There’s also belief that the Giants will not pay Barkley like San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“If he is seeking anything close to the $16 million per year Christian McCaffrey is making a deal will not get done. The Giants do not seem inclined to move much higher than their $12.5 million a year offer.”

If the Giants were to place the franchise tag on Barkley, it would cost $10 million.

Payton Needs a Receiving RB

While Payton called plays in New Orleans, he was always creative with his running backs.

Payton looked for running backs that could catch passes out of the backfield with speed and could line up as a wide receiver.

In his 15 years running the offense for the Saints, Payton’s running backs averaged 64.7 receptions per year along with 515.3 yards receiving on the season.

There were eight seasons in New Orleans in which a Saints running back caught more than 70 passes in a single season and six years where a running back went for more than 80 receptions under Payton.

Last season, Latavius Murray led the Broncos running backs in receptions with just 26 and went for 124 yards receiving.

It’s clear that entering the offseason, Denver is going to need to find an elusive running back that Payton can pair with his leading power back in Williams if healthy.