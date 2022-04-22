3-Time Pro Bowl Receiver Reveals Broncos as Potential Next Team

The Denver Broncos could add a deep threat to Russell Wilson’s cache of receiving weapons.

During an interview with Sports Ilustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss, the 35-year-old Desean Jackson revealed that he’s pondering retirement — but is willing to postpone that decision to play for several teams. One of those teams that Jackson outlined is none other than the Broncos.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” said Jackson. “I know I announced and said I was going to play. It’s just really at this point where I’m at in my life, it’s gotta be the right fit.”

“Chiefs may be one,” Jackson continued. “The Browns. Russell Wilson in Denver. Green Bay. You on the right track, so we’ll see for sure.”

The 14-year NFL veteran split last season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson began the season with the Rams before requesting a trade after just seven games with the team due to unhappiness with his role. He finished the season with the Raiders after his release from the Rams, starting four of his nine appearances.

Even despite his advance age, Jackson remains one of the best deep threat receiving options in the league. Jackson averaged 22.7 yards per reception on 20 catches last season, the highest average of his NFL career. Had Jackson caught enough passes to qualify for the yards per reception average category (32 catches over 17 games), he would have led the NFL.

Wilson is Perfect Deep-Ball QB for Jackson

While the Broncos are certainly not lacking in receiving weapons — Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy are Denver’s top three wideouts — they could theoretically use a specialty deep-threat weapon, especially with a top-tier quarterback like Russell Wilson in the fold.

Wilson has historically ranked as one of — if not the very best — deep-ball thrower in the NFL over the course of his career. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked Wilson as the best deep-ball throwing quarterback following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

“Nobody throws a prettier deep pass than Russell Wilson, and it turns out that’s not only backed up by PFF grade but also by his production,” said Monson. “Wilson had the second-most completions on these passes last season, trailing only Jameis Winston, and Wilson also tied for the second-most deep touchdowns. Wilson produced five more big-time throws (PFF’s highest-graded throws that take into account ball location accuracy, etc.) than any other quarterback last year, and they came at the cost of just one turnover-worthy play.”

As NFL.com’s Nick Shook noted following the 2020 season, Wilson led the NFL in deep passing touchdowns (13) and ranked as the NFL’s top downfield passer since the beginning of Next Gen Stats era in 2016.

“He has been the top downfield passer in the NFL since the advent of the Next Gen Stats era in 2016, leading the league in passing yards (5,369), passing touchdowns (56), completions (156) and attempts (378) in that span,” says Shook.

Jackson Lacking Playoff Success in Long Career

It’s clear that Jackson is seeking a Super Bowl win to cap off his career. The veteran receiver has never appeared in a Super Bowl game and has only played in one conference title game, which was way back during rookie season in 2008. In fact, Jackson hasn’t won a playoff game since that season.

At his advanced age and small frame — 5-foot-10, 175 pounds — Jackson is best used in a limited role. But considering he can be signed for cheap — he signed with the Raiders for $2 million last season — and the fact that he may still be the best deep threat in the league, the Broncos and Wilson may benefit greatly from the addition of Jackson.