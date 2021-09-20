‘Don’t Be Surprised by the Success’ – Inside Broncos’ Post-Game Speeches

Looking at the Denver Broncos’ schedule, some may not be shocked to see them atop the AFC West after two wins from two. Yet after the quarterback change this offseason many within Broncos Country felt 2021 could be lost in the mire.

That doesn’t seem likely with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater under centre and a defense flowing with confidence and hunger. For parts, the Broncos’ Week 2 victory at Jacksonville was sluggish. Though as they did in New York a week previous, Denver overpowered and outfought their opponent, using their skill and will to maintain its perfect record.

Special Surtain II Signifies Broncos’ Mindset

Understandably the Broncos were hyped in the locker room after their 23-13 win in The Sunshine State. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio led off the post-game speeches, struggling to contain his excitement after his team’s performance.

“Way to f****** go,” Fangio yelled, via Broncos.com. “What’s most important [is] you guys wanted to come out here because it was the best thing to for us to do to win this football game. Keep that mindset going.

“The one that has me most excited is next week. We get back home 2-0, that stadium is gonna be lit up, lit up. And we’ve gotta give them what they deserve and what we want.”

Broncos fans will expect nothing less than a victory against the winless Jets who travel west with their rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, off the back of four interceptions. A 3-0 record would put a smile on tens of thousands Coloradans before Baltimore come to town. A man who doesn’t need to wait to smile is Broncos’ rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II. In his first NFL start, the former Alabama stud stood tall, hauling in his first career interception.

Surtain II was one of three Broncos to receive a game ball post-game, alongside Courtland Sutton and Kareem Jackson. After receiving the prized possession, Surtain II showed maturity usually befitting a 10-year-vet.

Bridgewater: ‘We’re Going to Expect More Moving Forward’

Fellow defensive back Kareem Jackson was equally succinct after receiving his pigskin despite reaching his 20th career interception. The 33-year-old is tied for 10th among active NFL career interception leaders, via Pro Football Reference.

Togetherness has been a constant theme of the 2021 Denver Broncos. This unit seems tight-knit on and off the gridiron and in order to be that way, leaders are essential.

That’s where Teddy Bridgewater steps in. The likes of Von Miller and Justin Simmons and company are leaders there’s no doubt, but the man among men is unquestionably No. 5. Bridgewater spiritedly broke down the Broncos’ locker room huddle which doubled as a warning for the rest of the NFL.

“Hey fellas, don’t be surprised by the success man,” Bridgewater said. “Don’t be surprised. We’re going to expect more moving forward, in order to keep this thing going, man. The wolves who stay together the longest, is the wolves who last the longest.So let’s keep it going man.”

What did Bridgewater say next? He repeated a familiar phrase, inspiring the Broncos each and every day.

“Mean it when you say it alright, together on three…”

