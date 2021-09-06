Drew Lock’s Reaction to Losing Broncos QB Battle Revealed

Drew Lock has been a polarizing figure since his rise to the starting quarterback position for the Denver Broncos.

Lock has been ousted as the starter by former Pro Bowl quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in what must be a crushing blow to the third-year Missourian.

Though Lock has handled the decision of head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton with maturity, if teammate Albert Okwuegbunam is to be believed.

Okwuegbunam – pronounced owe-kwoo-ay-boo-nom – and Lock were also teammates in college, playing for the University of Missouri. Albert O, as he’s affectionately know, led the SEC in receiving touchdowns back in 2017 with Lock as his quarterback.

The former Mizzou tight end confirmed to Denver media he had spoken to Lock since the decision to start Bridgewater was announced.

“I’ve talked to Drew since,” Okwuegbunam said on September 2. “Everything has been super positive. He hasn’t been negative about it at all, and nobody on the team has. That wasn’t our decision. It was a coach’s decision, and whatever their decision was—which was Teddy—it was obviously the right decision for the team, and we got to make it the right decision. I love Teddy and Drew, both as people and quarterbacks. They’re both super talented.”

Team-First Mentality Lock himself spoke about his demotion shortly after it became public in a raw press conference, showing maturity beyond his years. “Obviously, it’s disappointing,” Lock said on August 25. “Every feeling that you could possibly have at this point, this day, this circumstance, you know they’re running deep. I feel like at the time, I was playing some of the best football I’ve played since I’ve been in the league. I was more confident than I’ve ever been. Most of you guys think of me as a confident guy, but I was probably more confident than I’ve been since I’ve been in the league since this OTAs, this training camp, this preseason. This is such a special team, I was hoping and looking forward to being able to lead this team.” In spite of his disappointment Lock, who threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in the 2020 season, wants to do everything he can to help his team, including the man who has taken his job. “No finger-pointing, no negativity. It’s going to be about me finding ways to still make this team great, whether that’s in practice, working with Teddy, trying to find ways for him to get better. Whatever he needs me to do, that’s pretty much my goal. Look in the mirror, see what I need to get better at. Figure out what it is to keep progressing, keep getting better. Not taking any steps back, just keep taking steps forward without taking some of the reps. It was disappointing, but I’m going to do everything I can for this team, for Teddy and keep the momentum going forward as far as my play goes.

“As nice as that is to hear it was that close, it’s still tough. You work at it, you want it so bad and then it ends up not going in your favor. But you won’t see me out here [acting any differently] — I was thinking about like, do I come out and, you know, smile around here, be my normal self? Because all right, they’re going to think, ‘Shoot, he doesn’t care about not having the starting job.’ But no, that’s not [it]. I’m going to be myself every day I’m out here. I’m going to get better, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to bring energy to this practice, bring energy to this team and just keep being myself.”

Lock Ready to Roll When Required

Despite the outcome falling the way of Bridgewater, the Broncos’ brass have been thoroughly impressed with the improvement in Lock during training camp.

“His pocket awareness has improved, his command of the offense has improved, his accuracy has improved,” coach Fangio said on August 25. “I don’t have any doubt that Drew’s going to be a quality starting quarterback in this league.”

Just because his time isn’t now doesn’t mean Lock believes it won’t come ever again. He seems ready and willing to take his shot when it arises.

“I’m confident that if my time comes — you don’t wish anything negative upon anybody ever, especially this position, because I know how hard it is to get to that starting spot — but if my time does come, I’ll be ready for it whenever and there won’t be any lack of work,” Lock said during his August 25 press conference.

“I’m going to keep working every single day. I’m going to try to get to better every single day. If that time does come, then I’m going to be able to go out there and keep the play the same. If not, try to take it a little better.”

