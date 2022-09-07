Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Champion WR Announces Retirement

After 12 years in the NFL, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement from the NFL.
“After 12 years in the NFL, three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowls, one Super Bowl win, I’m ending my career as a Super Bowl champion. It’s been a great ride,” Sanders said in his retirement video from the Broncos.
While in Denver, Sanders appeared in 78 games catching 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.
This story will continue to be updated.
Comment Here
Subscribe
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Broncos News
Loading more stories