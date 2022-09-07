Ex-Broncos Super Bowl Champion WR Announces Retirement

After 12 years in the NFL, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement from the NFL.

“After 12 years in the NFL, three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowls, one Super Bowl win, I’m ending my career as a Super Bowl champion. It’s been a great ride,” Sanders said in his retirement video from the Broncos.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

While in Denver, Sanders appeared in 78 games catching 404 passes for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns.

