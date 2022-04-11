ESPN Analyst Suggests the Broncos Trade for Pro Bowl WR

The Denver Broncos have had an eventful offseason, but an ESPN analyst suggested that the team should make one more big move.

On April 8, Rob Ninkovich called the Broncos the “best fit” for wide receiver DK Metcalf on “Get Up”.

What if D.K. went to the Broncos with Russell Wilson? Now, what would that offense look like? It would be mind-blowing and scary.

On April 3, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Metcalf could be acquired “for the right price”.

Metcalf obviously has a history with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson; they played together for the last three seasons for the Seattle Seahawks.

Since entering the league in 2019, Metcalf has been one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL. Over three seasons, he has recorded 216 receptions, 3,170 receiving yards, and 29 touchdowns. In 2020, Metcalf was a Pro Bowl selection, and he was named a second-team All-Pro.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Why a Metcalf Trade Would Not Make Sense

Conceptionally, it is ridiculous to turn down an opportunity to acquire Metcalf. 24-year-old star wide receivers rarely hit the trade block. However, there is an argument that trading for Metcalf would not be in the Broncos’ best interest.

First of all, wide receiver is not a position of need. The Broncos already have an assortment of talented wide receivers on their roster in Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler. If the Broncos wanted to raise their ceiling, trading for an elite offensive tackle would make more sense.

Secondly, Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract. With a Russell Wilson extension looming, it may not be wise to sign Metcalf to a massive deal, when Sutton and Patrick are locked into team-friendly contracts.

Even if the Broncos were interested in Metcalf, finding a workable deal will be difficult. The Broncos would have to give up majors assets in a potential Metcalf deal, and they already gave up five draft picks in the Russell Wilson trade.

As a result, they cannot offer the Seahawks a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023. So, other teams should be able to make the Seahawks a stronger offer for Metcalf.

Realistic Trade Destinations for Metcalf

So, what teams would be a good fit for Metcalf? The Green Bay Packers are an obvious destination. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, they need to find a new number one wide receiver.

Following the return of Aaron Rodgers, the Packers are in win-now mode. In addition, they are armed with two first-round picks in this upcoming draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs are a team in a similar situation. They also lost an elite wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), and they are trying to win now with a great quarterback in his prime. Like the Packers, the Chiefs also have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Packers and Chiefs both have the assets and the motivation to make the Seahawks a strong offer for Metcalf.