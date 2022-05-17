Former Broncos Pro Bowler Signs With Colts: Report

Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Congrats to Phillip Lindsay ( @I_CU_boy ) agreeing to a one year deal with the @Colts — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 17, 2022

In Indianapolis, Lindsay will add depth behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. Taylor is obviously the lead back, and Hines is primarily used as a receiver out of the backfield. Last season, Hines received more targets than carries.

The Colts lost Marlon Mack in free agency. He signed with the Houston Texans. Lindsay will give them some insurance as an early down back, if Taylor ever misses time.

Lindsay Had Success With the Broncos

After being signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Lindsay enjoyed immediate success.

As a rookie, he rushed for 1,077 yards, which was ninth in the NFL and second among rookies trailing only Saquon Barkley.

He also led the league with 5.4 yards per carry (minimum 150 rushing attempts).

Lindsay was selected to the Pro Bowl. He was the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl in NFL History.

Lindsay had a strong second season rushing for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted career-highs in yards after contact (408) and yards after contact per rush (1.8), and his 29 broken tackles were tied for the third-most in the NFL.

After the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon III, Lindsay’s touches dramatically decreased, especially in the passing game. His targets per game dropped from 3.0 to 1.27.

Most importantly, his overall efficiency decreased. He averaged only 4.3 yards per carry, which set a new career-low. His rush attempts per broken tackle also dropped from 7.7 to 23.6.

After the season, Lindsay departed in free agency signing a one-year deal with the Texans. In Houston, he was in a difficult situation. He was stuck behind Mark Ingram II and David Johnson on the depth chart.

In limited action, he averaged only 2.6 yards per carry behind the Texans’ offensive line, which was last in the NFL in run block win rate.

After ten games, the Texans waived him, and he was signed by the Miami Dolphins. For the Dolphins, Lindsay rushed for 119 yards on 38 carries across four games.

Lindsay Would Have Loved to Return to the Broncos

On April 23, Lindsay told Sean Keeler of The Denver Post that he would ‘love’ to return to the Broncos.

“Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home,” the former Broncos Pro Bowl back and CU star told me after watching the Buffs’ 2022 spring football showcase Saturday at Folsom Field. “I mean, it’s up the street. My family wouldn’t have to move anywhere. I’d love it. “I love Broncos Country. I love the fans. They’re some of the best fans I’ve ever seen.”

The Broncos re-signed Gordon, and they already have rising star Javonte Williams. So, signing a veteran running back was not a necessity.

Currently, Mike Boone is the third running back on the Broncos’ depth chart. The veteran has been remarkably efficient throughout his NFL career. For his career, he has received 75 total carries averaging 5.5 yards per carry.