Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio Interviews For Another Head Coaching Job

On January 9, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio. However, Fangio is already in the mix to land another job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fangio interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job. A private plane picked up Fangio in Denver on Monday, January 24.

When the Jaguars private plane was in Denver on Monday, it wasn't there to take Nathaniel Hackett to Jacksonville for an interview; it was there to pick up former Broncos HC Vic Fangio, who has interviewed for Jaguars' HC job, per league sources. Fangio is a candidate for Jaguars — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Fangio has worked with Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke in the past. Fangio served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for four years (2011-2014); Baalke was the 49ers’ general manager at the time.

A Brief Look at the Jaguars’ Head Coaching Search

The Jaguars’ coaching search has been very interesting up to this point. Strangely, it has been full of drama, intrigue, speculation, and conflicting reports. So, let’s break it down quickly.

The Jaguars were expected to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to become their next head coach, according to multiple reports. Leftwich was the Jaguars’ starting quarterback for four seasons (2003-2006). In 44 starts, Leftwich recorded 9,042 passing yards, 51 passing touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

Can confirm, #Jaguars expected to hire Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as their next head coach, per multiple sources. @E_Dilla was on it first. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 26, 2022

Byron Leftwich will be the next Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars — Dilla (@E_Dilla) January 26, 2022

However, it is not a done deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jaguars continue talking with Bucs OC Byron Leftwich and Colts DC Matt Eberflus, amongst others, but are not close to a deal with anyone at this time, per sources. Jags still haven’t decided which way they’ll go. Organization still going through the process and figuring out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

NFL insider Chris Porter reported Leftwich is, in fact, the Jaguars’ top choice, but Leftwich wants to replace Baalke with Adrian Wilson, the Vice President of Pro Scouting with the Arizona Cardinals.

Source tells me that Byron Leftwich is the #jaguars pick but the hold up is over who will have control of the roster. Leftwich wants Trent Baalke out and the #Jaguars to hire Adrian Wilson who is the Vice President of pro scouting with Cardinals. https://t.co/TBlgdwaMEk — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) January 27, 2022

Since then, the New Orleans Saints have requested permission to interview Leftwich, according to Schefter.

Saints have requested permission to interview Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich for their head coaching job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

In another report, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union stated Fangio was interviewing for a defensive coordinator position.

Source confirmed the Jaguars interviewed former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio Monday, not necessarily for head coaching opening but possibly as defensive coordinator under the new head coach. — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 27, 2022

This will be an interesting situation to watch unfold. The Jaguars can seemingly land Leftwich as their next head coach, but if they are continuing to interview other candidates, it may signal a reluctance to part with Baalke.

If Leftwich is out of the mix, Fangio has a realistic chance of becoming the next head coach. Outside of Leftwich, the Jaguars had serious interest in both Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Hackett was hired by the Broncos, and Eberflus was hired by the Chicago Bears. So, Leftwich and Fangio appear to be the primary candidates.

At the end of the day, everything really depends on the amount of power Baalke has in the hiring process.

Fangio Has Proven Himself to Be an Excellent Defensive Coach

In three seasons, Fangio led the Broncos to a 19-29 record. Despite the team’s shortcomings on offense, Fangio proved to be an impactful defensive coach. The Broncos’ defense allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL this season.

Over Fangio’s career, he established himself as one the best defensive coordinators in the league. In 2018, the Bears gave up the fewest points in the entire NFL under Fangio.

In fact, Fangio has been the defensive coordinator of a top-five scoring defense five different times in his career. That is remarkable.

If Fangio does not land the Jaguars’ head coaching job, he definitely would be an excellent defensive coordinator.