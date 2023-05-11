Former First Overall Pick Linked to Denver Broncos After Jacob Martin Release

Following the Denver Broncos’ release of Jacob Martin, Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger linked the Mile High franchise to former top overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft, Jadeveon Clowney — despite being “more hype than substance” at this point in his nine-year career.

“Yes, it’s fair to say that Jadeveon Clowney has been more hype than substance in his NFL career as a former number one overall pick,” Bedinger prefaced before saying, “With that being said, when you break down his career overall, he’s managed to be relatively productive. Not 1st overall pick productive, but productive nonetheless.”

According to Bedinger, if the price for the underperforming Clowney — who tore his meniscus his rookie season and ended up having the equivalent of a red-shirt season having appeared in just four games — is right, then he’d be worth pursuing for the Broncos front office.

“Clowney has played in plenty of different defensive schemes, and although he’s not crossed paths with any of the primary coaches on the Denver Broncos right now, I think he would have an opportunity at plenty of playing time and would be worth a shot depending on the price,” Bedinger wrote.

Yannick Ngakoue Is Analyst’s ‘Favorite Option’ For Broncos

Clowney was one of five EDGE targets Bedinger pitched for the Denver Broncos, but the Predominantly Orange’s favorite option of the bunch is former third-round draft pick Yannick Ngakoue. The lack of a home for Ngakoue right now is the result of teams “overthinking” regarding the 28-year-old.

“I realize that Ngakoue is pretty well-traveled at this point and there’s a reason (or reasons) for that,” Bedinger prefaced before saying, “He’s not the most stout run defender, but this is a guy who has consistently put up 20 QB hits per season and an average of 10 sacks per 17 games played? Given the fact that he’s still just 28 and he’s a virtual lock for 16 games per season, what are teams doing here? I think they’re overthinking Ngakoue.”

Given Broncos general manager George Paton’s previous experience giving Ngakoue an opportunity, Bedinger feels Denver must pursue the former Maryland Terrapin.

“George Paton has been part of trading for Ngakoue in the past,” Bedinger wrote. “The Vikings once acquired him in a trade. It’s time for Paton to swing a deal for Ngakoue again, this time just signing him in free agency. He might be my favorite option among those available.”

Analyst: Denver Broncos Must Pursue EDGE Rushers

Bedinger feels it’d be a disservice of the Denver Broncos front office to head into the regular season with the group of EDGE rushers the team has now.

“This list highlights the fact that there are plenty of veterans available in free agency right now that could really raise the floor of an otherwise young and inexperienced group off the edge for the Broncos,” Bedinger wrote of his options. “Dare I say it would be reckless for the team to go into the season with the group it has and not take advantage of this group of veterans just sitting there.”

Perhaps it’s possible that the Broncos could sign multiple options to replace Martin, Bedinger speculates.

“Heck, if the price is right, maybe you even sign a couple,” Bedinger wrote.