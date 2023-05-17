Former Broncos OL Sounds Off on Team’s 2022 Season: ‘We Were S***’

A member of the 2022 Denver Broncos recently reflected on the team’s 5-12 season after signing elsewhere as a free agent this off-season.

Former Broncos offensive lineman Billy Turner joined Sirius XM’s Lance Medow on a May 10 episode of Mad Dog Sports, and Turner didn’t hold back while breaking down Denver’s 2022 season.

“We weren’t good at all,” Turner said during the radio show. “I’m just going to be honest with you, we weren’t. We were s***. We could have been good, yeah. We had everything in our core to be a great team – we did – but we were not. It’s just how it is.”

Whether or not the team’s misfortune affected Turner’s free agency decision, he signed with the New York Jets on May 2. The 2022 season marked Turner’s second stint in Denver, as he previously played for the team from 2016-2018.

Last year, the Broncos brought in a new head coach (Nathaniel Hackett) and quarterback (Russell Wilson) with high hopes of implementing an explosive offense. But as Turner pointed out, the lack of offensive production was key in Denver’s struggles last season.

The Broncos scored the fewest points per game in the NFL (16.9) and Hackett was fired by the team on December 26 after amassing a 4-11 record.

Turner, a former third-round pick, said that the Broncos’ expectations turned out to be all but a reality last season.

“You just cannot go into a season relying on expectations that you hear and see from the media,” Turner said on Mad Dog Sports. “You see them talking about how good the Denver Broncos are going to be in 2022 because they got Russell Wilson, they got Nathaniel Hackett, they got this and that. You can’t expect that to just become true because they’re talking about it, and I found that out firsthand.”

By joining the Jets, Turner is reuniting with Hackett and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who Turner played with on the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021. During those years, Hackett served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator.

Billy Turner Details Denver’s Offensive Struggles

Turner continued his interview on Mad Dog Sports giving his thoughts on what went wrong for Denver’s offense.

The nine-year NFL veteran said that despite the Broncos’ high hopes ending up in disappointment last season, he can’t blame Hackett, Wilson or any other single person.

“Our margin for error, which is, with every team, super small – and yes, we had a lot of one-score games that we did not figure out how to pull out,” Turner noted. “But with that being said, I’m not going to sit here and point blame at any individual person. I was a part of that offense. I was a part of that team. I was a part of the problem – 110% I was.”

Turner played eight games last season, starting seven in various spots throughout the offensive line. The unit led the league in sacks allowed (63) and Turner was given a 56.3 overall grade by Pro Football Focus.

Turner continued his assessment by saying the Broncos franchise as a whole should be held accountable for the team’s dismal offensive production in 2022.

“We couldn’t figure out how to get our mojo, so to speak, and figure out how to move the ball and be efficient on offense,” Turner said. “Again, that is not on Nathaniel Hackett, that is not on Russell Wilson. That is on the offense as a whole, that’s on the organization, that’s on the entire team because everything goes into that and everybody plays a part in that.

A Look Into Billy Turner’s Future With the Jets

Now in New York, Turner is not only on a team consisting of ex-Packers in Hackett and Rodgers. He’s also being joined by former Green Bay quarterback Tim Boyle as well as wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

Turner said on Mad Dog Sports that it’s been refreshing to see Rodgers in a new setting, per Fox News.

“The dude (Rodgers) just shows up to work, and he’s just so f****** happy right now,” Turner said, according to Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos. “It’s very cool to witness and see because it doesn’t matter how long you’re in this profession, it’s the type of profession where regardless of how long you spend in it, you can always experience something new. And he’s experiencing something new for the first time in his career, and it’s cool to be part of and watch.”

Rodgers was officially traded by the Packers to the Jets on April 24, signifying the end of his 18-year run in Green Bay. But Turner and other of Rodgers’ former teammates followed, giving the Jets a legitimate chance to be a contender in 2023.

After Week 6 of the 2021 season, Rodgers praised Turner on the Pat McAfee Show, calling him “maybe the unsung hero of the (Packers’) offensive line.” Due to their playing history, Rodgers and Turner were likely in communication once Rodgers’ trade to New York was made official.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound versatile lineman signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.15 million on May 1.